Issue of the Week: Investing in Clean Energy Jobs

It seems like a fairly easy question: Should thestate and energy consumers invest in the technologies of the future or those ofthe past?

But during a recession and amid doubts aboutfollowing the lead of a lame-duck governor, the question posed by the proposedClean Energy Jobs Act isn’t so simple anymore.

If enacted, the bill would require the state’sutilities to increase its reliance on renewable sources of energy by 2025. Ahefty portion of that would come from Wisconsin-based power sources, such aswind farms, solar panels and biomass. As old, fossil-fuel power plants age andphase out, these new, nimble sources of energy would phase in.

But change always makes people nervous. Those fearsare being fueled by a discredited study from Wisconsin Manufacturers &Commerce (WMC) that argued that the bill would lead to massive job loss andincreased fuel costs. In contrast, more reliable studies show just theoppositethat the costs of fossil fuels will increase dramatically in thefuture while renewable energy sources will be less expensive. That will helpthe state’s businesses, not hurt them. Plus, building and operating these newtechnologies will boost job creation, too, as Randall Swisher explains in thisweek’s Shepherd Q&A [page 7].

We ask state legislators to invest our resourceswiselyon new technologies that promote Wisconsin’seconomy while preserving our environment.

Heroes of the Week

"Inspire by Example" Award Winners

The Nonprofit Center ofMilwaukee has announced the recipients of its “Inspire by Example” awards, tobe presented April 14 at the Italian Community Center.

Among those honored fortheir community service this year will be Arthur Cameron, a teen mentor groupleader at the House of Peace, and Michelle Crockett, a community leader whoserves on the board of many organizations, including Northcott NeighborhoodHouse.

Also recognized will beRebecca Williams for her wide-ranging service to the Badger Association, JoyAlexander, volunteer administrator for the Salvation Army of Greater Milwaukee,and the Southeast Wisconsin Master Gardener volunteers, who worked with adultsand children to complete 40 community gardening projects.

The Shepherd joins the Nonprofit Center in saluting these civic-mindedindividuals, and urges readers who wish to emulate their fine example to visitwww.volunteermilwaukee.org to learn about volunteer opportunities.

Jerk of the Week

‘Journal Sentinel’ Columnist PatrickMcIlheran

If forward-lookingpeople support an idea, you can count on Patrick McIlheran to oppose it. He,along with the two Republican candidates for governor, continues to oppose theintroduction of high-speed rail to Wisconsindespite the fact that fundingmore than $800 millionis coming from the federalgovernment. Not only would Wisconsin finallyget its fair share of federal funds, but high-speed rail would also create anestimated 13,000 jobs and help to bring southern Wisconsin into the 21st century.Additionally, the rail would link Wisconsin’stwo largest cities in a ride taking just about an hour.

Of course, somethingthis exciting and positive is exactly what McIlheran would oppose. If McIlheranwas writing his column 30 years ago, he would be arguing that word processingis just a waste of money and that some secretary should simply pay closerattention to the work and not make any mistakes on an IBM typewriter. Twentyyears ago, he would be arguing that the World Wide Web was a fancy, expensivetoy that we could definitely live without. Ten years ago, his column would beabout why “smartphones” are just dumb.

So when you wonder whyit is hard for Milwaukeeto move forward in any kind of positive, progressive way, read McIlheran.