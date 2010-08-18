Issue of the Week: Justices Sold to the Highest Bidder

×

Anew report from the nonpartisan watchdog group Justice at Stake shows just howfar Wisconsinhas fallen. According to the report, campaigns for the state Supreme Court wereamong the costliest in the country. Total Supreme Court spending in 2007 and2008 reached $8.5 million, second nationally.

And,what’s worse, these races were prone to influence by “super spenders,” groupsthat sway voters by underwriting ads that, typically, are misleading or ugly.According to the report, these “super spender” groups included WisconsinManufacturers & Commerce (WMC), Club for Growth and Coalition for America’sFamilies on the right, which spent a combined $3.03 million on races from 2000to 2009; on the left, the Greater Wisconsin Committee and Wisconsin EducationAssociation Council spent $1.78 million in the same period. Not surprisingly,the deep-pocketed conservative groups’ candidates wonAnnette Ziegler andMichael Gableman. Both of them have faced charges of ethical violations andboth of them have consistently voted in favor of their campaign backers, likeWMC.





Fortunately,the Wisconsin Legislature passed an Impartial Justice bill this past session,which creates a publicly financed system for high court races. That won’t stopthe “super spenders,” but it may help to reduce candidates’ constant race toraise cash.





Hero of the Week

Floyd Rowell





Floyd Rowell is anexemplary volunteer at the Alma Center, where men with ahistory of domestic violence or abuse can learn how to change their behaviorsand relationships. Colleagues say Rowell is a great volunteer because of hispositive attitude. Rowell had participated wholeheartedly in all of the Alma Center’sprograms, so he will be able to serve as a powerful, effective mentor andcoach. His presence alone is a huge inspiration to program participants, whohave commented, “I want to be like Floyd.” Rowell, currently learning thebasics of group facilitation, is on his way to becoming an excellent teacher.





For more informationabout the nonprofit Alma Center, call 265-0100 orgo to www.almacenter.org.





Jerks of the Week

Scott Walker’s CampaignAides





It’sbad enough that Scott Walker is lying to voters by claiming that he can stop afederally funded high-speed rail line from being built in Wisconsin. But to make things worse, hishigh-level campaign staffers promoted a race-baiting video clip to exploitlong-held fears of conservative voters that trains benefit African Americans.Even worse than that? Walker’saides couldn’t even deliver a straight apology. The Walkerteam’s conduct was so bad that Keith Olbermann made Walker’s top aide Jill Bader the “worstperson in the world” on his MSNBC show on Mondayworse than the radicallyright-wing Glenn Beck.





StephanieFindley, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s Black Caucus, condemnedthe actions of Walker’s team, saying, “It wouldbe na%uFFFDve to suggest that there are no racial overtones in the timing and thecontent of this communication by the Walkercampaign. At best, it is tasteless and needlessly provocative. At worst, itrecalls the coded racial program of division that has been exploited in thepast. In either case, Scott Walker must apologize.”





Asof this writing, Walkerhasn’t apologized. We’ll keep you updated.