Issue of the Week: Losing Local Control of MPS

That means that theselegislators are relying on the advice of Milwaukeeleaders and residentsand they’re deeply divided. It also means that MPSreformno matter how it turns outis in the hands of state lawmakers, not Milwaukee voters, or MPSparents, or even City Hall. Nope. Like the school choice program, the future ofeducation in Milwaukeewill be decided by non-Milwaukeeans.
Again, we applaud theSenate Education Committee for coming to Milwaukeeto listen. We’re counting on them to represent the best interests of thestate’s largest citynot elite businesspeople or politicians who want toadvance their careers.
Hero of the Week
Lona Long Velasco
Just around the cornerfrom Walker’s Point Centerfor the Arts (WPCA), in the midst of a historic immigrant, working-classneighborhood, lives WPCA’s board president, Lona Long Velasco. Velasco, apassionate champion for arts and culture, has put her heart and soul into thework of this local art institution and the community. As a longtime boardmember and current president, Velasco has successfully led WPCA in itsexpansion of arts education and exhibition programs. Her leadership has resulted inincreased exposure to arts education for underserved youth and communityrecognition of the value of the arts in our lives. Too often we fail torecognize the people who sacrifice their time to lead the nonprofitorganizations that are so vital to sustaining Milwaukee’s quality of life. A hero affectspeople and creates change; Lona Long Velasco is truly a hero to our community.
Jerk of the Week
Congressman Paul Ryan
Since Paul Ryan is alikable fellow, it is hard to call him a jerk. It is, however, totallyappropriate to call him the Hypocrite of the Week. Ryan has been a strong andvery vocal critic of the 2009 federal stimulus package that many honestconservatives now admit helped prevent the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009from declining into another Great Depression. The stimulus package was designedto create jobs and get the average person working again. Basically, it was designed to help “Main Street.”
Ryan criticized thestimulus as being ineffective and adding to the federal deficit. So now we haveRyan as a hypocrite twice over. First, he supported the bank bailout monies,known as TARP, which rescued major Wall Street banks and, yes, added to thesame federal deficit. Now, after criticizing the stimulus package for the pastyear and voting against it, Ryan is lining up to try to secure $547,000 for apublic works project in his district. Ourquestion is simple: Why can’t Paul Ryan be a little more honest with hisconstituents and a lot less political?