Issue of the Week: Where Are the Moderate Republicans?

And with the close of its state convention the TeaParty takeover of the state Republican Party is complete. The leadingcandidates for governor are actively courting the Tea Party crowd and theRepublicans' endorsed candidate for U.S. Senate, Oshkosh businessman Ron Johnson, is a popularspeaker at Tea Party rallies around the state.

Not only that, but a whopping 93% of Republicanconvention attendees said they support the Tea Party movement, according to astraw poll conducted by Wispolitics.com. Only 20 of 457 delegates, alternatesand guests said they did not.





So where does that leave moderate Republicans?





Well, if they're like Lora Rae Anderson, a senior atUW-Eau Claire and the former chair of the Wisconsin College Republicans, youtry to reform the party from withinsay, by advocating for same-sex marriage,fiscal responsibility and innovative education reform.





But Andersongot nowhere with her fellow young Republicans, so she jumped ship. Last week,she formally became a member of the Democratic Party. She told the Shepherd that Democrats were morewilling to debate issueseducation reform is one of her passionsand not justblindly accept positions carved out by party leaders.





If Republicans are going to expand their base beyondultra-conservative Tea Partiers, they'll have to find a way to bring moderateslike Andersonback into their fold instead of shouting them down. Until then, it looks likemoderates are looking for a new home.





Heroes of theWeek

Wisconsin's Veterans





Thirty-five years after the fall of Saigon and theend of the Vietnam War, Wisconsin veterans from the conflict were honored lastweekend at Green Bay'sLambeau Field. Since returning Vietnamveterans often did not receive a warm welcome, LZ Lambeau was organized as anofficial state “thank you” to the men and women who served during that war. Theoverdue heroes' welcome was attended by more than 25,000 veterans, friends andfamily members. Wisconsin Public Television documented the event, footage ofwhich will air May 27 at 8 p.m.





The group Veterans for Peace, which felt the Lambeauevent was too pro-military, organized an alternative event last weekend (alsoin Green Bay)called “Operation Honor the Dead, Heal the Wounded, Wage Peace Not War.”





No matter what their political views, the Shepherd thanks all of our state'sveterans for their service and sacrifices.





Jerk of theWeek



Milwaukee County Republican Chair Bob Spindell





How's this for nasty? The chair of the MilwaukeeCounty Republicans claimed that Democrats commit voter fraud to win elections.According to Wispolitics.com, Bob Spindell said of Democrats: “We know they will do anything to win, vote fraud, whatever it take[s].We must always remember they don't need 50% plus one. They need less than that.We need 50% plus a lot more to get through all those shenanigans.” Spindellisn't doing his party any favors by indulging in this paranoid urban myth.Numerous studies, even the U.S. Attorney's office, show voter fraud is notwidespread in Wisconsin.And when there are miscast votes there's no evidence that they overwhelminglyfavor Democrats. (Didn't one couple allegedly get fired up to double-vote afterlistening to right-wing talk radio? Something to think about.) When Republicanslose elections, it's because they lose fair and square.

