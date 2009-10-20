Issue of the Week: Where’s the MPS Plan?

×

Gov.Jim Doyle and state Superintendent Tony Evers announced their plan to reformthe state’s education systemand possibly net some funds from the federalgovernment. They trotted out some ideas for the press, including lengtheningthe school day, linking teacher pay to performance, changing thestate-administered test and allowing schools to spend more than thestate-imposed revenue cap. But, not surprisingly, the hot-button issue wasDoyle and Evers’ support for a mayoral takeover of Milwaukee Public Schools(MPS). Doyle and Evers endorsed a plan for the Milwaukee mayor to appoint the MPSsuperintendent, while Mayor Tom Barrett has indicated he wants to appoint boththe superintendent and board members.

Let’sfact-check some of their claims, starting with the assertion that a mayoraltakeover is critical to Wisconsin’schances of receiving “Race to the Top” funding. The numbers for “Race to theTop” vary wildly, as documented by MPS board member Larry Miller. The governor’slatest press release claims it’s $5 billion, others claim it’s $4.3 billion.But that’s the national total. Wisconsincould net $80 million, down from earlier claims of up to $300 million, Millernoted. Again, that’s a state total. Miller estimates MPS could receive $20million to $30 million“less than 2% of the MPS budget.”

What’smore, Secretary of Education Arne Duncan confirmed in a letter to CongresswomanGwen Moore that a mayoral takeover is not necessary for more funds. Duncan wrote on Oct. 7:“Although we have not yet released the final priorities and criteria for Raceto the Top, mayoral control of the public schools was not a criterion includedin the proposed priorities that we released for public comment in July.” Headded that linking teacher performance to pay is a more important factor forthe funds.

Lastly,Doyle, Evers and Barrett have made lots of noise about how mayoral control willincrease student achievement, close the racial gap and enhance accountability.But there’s no solid evidence that’s true, nor have they offered a plan thatwill implement those laudable goals. Nor do their other proposals require achange in MPS governance. The governor, mayor and state superintendent shoulduse their vast resources to support MPS instead of fooling the public in anattempt to take over the schools.

Hero of the Week

Milwaukee County ParksDirector Sue Black and the Milwaukee County Parks Department

Talkabout doing a lot with a little. The Milwaukee County Parks Department andParks Director Sue Black won top honors from the National Recreation and ParkAssociation for their innovative stewardship of the county’s beloved Charles B.Whitnall-designed park system. They’ve encouraged Milwaukeeans and visitors toenjoy the parks, pools, golf courses and beaches even though Milwaukee CountyExecutive Scott Walker’s budget cuts have hit the system hard and capitalimprovements are desperately needed. Kudos to Black and the staff forpreserving Milwaukee’shistoric commitment to public parks.

Jerk of the Week

State Supreme Court Justice MichaelGableman

Apparently we shouldhave very low expectations for a jurist who insists on the right to lie incampaign ads. State Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s deliberatelysleazy campaign tactics are having a lasting negative impact on the state’shighest court. According to one criminal defense attorney, Gableman’s campaignstatements prove that he is unable to be impartial on criminal cases and shouldrecuse himself. But Gableman hasn’t, and that’s thrown a monkey wrench into thecourt’s proceedings and caused his fellow justices to issue dueling statementsabout the unresolved, six-month-old matter. Gableman should step aside for thegood of the court.