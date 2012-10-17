Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan’s Dangerous Abortion Answer

Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan didn’t make any major gaffes in last week’s debate.

But that doesn’t mean that he’s ready to be a heartbeat away from the presidency.

Ryan’s answer to Martha Raddatz’s question about abortion was disingenuous and downright scary.

Ryan, a Catholic, claimed that he couldn’t separate his faith from his politics. That means that Catholic teachings dictate his position on abortion—and contraception—as an elected official. Although he tried to confuse the issue by claiming that his anti-abortion stance was based on “reason and science” because he saw his daughter’s ultrasound, in reality he’s guided by the Catholic Church’s view that all abortion and contraception are immoral. Therefore, in a Romney-Ryan administration, the settled law of the land could become a faith-based doctrine dictated by the pope.

That shouldn’t surprise those who have followed Ryan’s record in Congress. He’s attempted to ban all abortions, most contraception and embryonic stem cell research by introducing a personhood bill in which the rights of a fertilized egg would trump the rights of adult women. Ryan also attempted to redefine rape—which, again, would allow politicians like Ryan to determine whether a woman was raped, not the woman herself. And he’s consistently voted to chip away at the legality and availability of women’s health options.

Ryan wants to radically undercut the basic human right of a woman to determine her fertility and her future. If faithful Catholics like Ryan and his wife want to forgo contraception and never consider terminating a pregnancy, that’s their right to do so. But does Ryan have the right to impose his religious views on the rest of America? Ryan’s willingness to force his beliefs on others makes him unfit for office.

Heroes of the Week

Racine United Arts Fund Donors and Board Members

Founded in 1983, the Racine United Arts Fund (RUAF) is a joint fundraising organization that raises money to help support the Racine Symphony Orchestra, the Racine Art Museum, the Racine Theatre Guild and the Racine Arts Council. RUAF is a unique charitable organization because it allows its four member groups to use the money toward any relevant expenses, including operating costs, mailings, bills and salaries. This nonprofit plays a vital role in nourishing the arts in Racine County, and Nancy Moldenhauer, executive director of RUAF, is very grateful to have such dedicated volunteer board members and wonderful donors.

“I cannot say enough about the positive impact of the board members,” Moldenhauer says. “I really appreciate their support and hard work, as we could not exist without them.”

Currently, RUAF is looking for volunteers to fill eight at-large board member positions to help with their 2013 fundraising campaign titled “Keeping the Arts Rooted in Racine.” For those interested in becoming a board member, or to learn more about the organization, contact Moldenhauer at 262-619-3156 or nancy@racineunitedartsfund.org. Monetary donations to RUAF can be made online at www.racineunitedartsfund.weebly.com or mailed to P.O. Box 173, Racine, WI 53401. To learn more about RUAF’s four benefiting member organizations, visit their websites at www.racinetheatre.org, www.ramart.org, www.racinesymphony.org and www.racineartscouncil.org.