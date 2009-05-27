Issue of the Week: Privatizing the Milwaukee Water Works

×

Itappears that out of nowhere an effort to privatize our Water Works ismoving to the fast track. With the cutbacks in state aid to cities,Milwaukee’s comptroller has promulgated the idea of leasing our verysuccessful Water Works to a private companyprobably a largemultinational corporation based in Europe, since that is where the fewcorporations that could qualify are based. The long-term lease would bein the range of 75 or 99 years. The idea is that Milwaukee would get alarge lump sum for the lease and then create the equivalent of a yearlyendowment to help fill the budget gap caused by the cutbacks in stateaid.

Unless you believe in magic, you have to realize that the only waya multinational company could pay what some estimate to be up to $500million to lease the Water Works, add another layer of management basedin Europe and make a profit is to significantly raise rates. That hasbeen the experience in other communities that have tried this.

Currently, everyone seems to agree that the Water Works have beenupgraded after the cryptosporidium outbreak in the 1990s and thatMilwaukee’s tap water is some of the best in the world. Also, no onehas argued that there is waste or mismanagement at the Water Works.

Sowhat is the real issue? Because of this “no new taxes” mantra of theright wing, policy-makers have been intimidated and are very reluctantto increase rates for anythingand that includes water. So if you leasethe Water Works to a private company, even with the understanding thatit causes the cost structure to increase significantly, the aldermen donot have to take the tough vote to raise the water rates. They will letthe private company with the 75-year lease take the hit for raisingtaxesand since their lease will outlive anyone reading this editorial,they don’t particularly care.

Heroes of the Week: MATC Unions



Itisn’t often that unions get credit for making concessions for thegreater good. The publicand employersseem to expect it when times aretough. But we’d like to make note of the offer by leaders of theAmerican Federation of Teachers (AFT) Local 212 and AFSCME Local 587 tovoluntarily give up members’ pay raises for next year. AFT memberssupported that offer on Tuesday, and gave up a 3.25% increase in thenext academic year, while AFSCME’s members must take a vote on forgoinga 3.5% raise. That would save MATC $4.8 million, which would help closeits $19 million budget gap and prevent layoffs from occurring.





Jerk of the Week: State Rep. Robin Vos (R-Racine)

