Issue of the Week: Reporting Sexual Assaults

Thestate Office of Justice Assistance (OJA) released news that on the surfaceseems to be promising: The number of sexual assaults reported to lawenforcement has dropped a bit, from 4,650 in 2008 to 4,633 in 2009. But thosenumbers tell just a small part of a much larger story, because the OJA foundthat 13,400 female victims sought victim servicesfrom doctors, clergy,counselors or sexual assault programsduring the same period. And only 31% ofthem reported the assault to police.

It’seasy to understand why sexual assault survivorsespecially teens or those whoknow their offenderwould not want to report the assault to police. Eachsurvivor heals in his or her own way, and reliving the experience in the criminaljustice system may seem to be too traumatic. That said, it can bring theoffender to justice. For those who want to speak to a trained professional,Aurora Health Care’s Sexual Assault Treatment Center of Greater Milwaukeeoperates a 24-hour hot line at 219-5555, which can connect victims to a rangeof services and support, including law enforcement.





Heroes of the Week

Best Buddies WisconsinVolunteers





Best Buddies Wisconsinis the local chapter of a national nonprofit organization that “creates opportunitiesfor one-to-one friendships, integrated employment and leadership developmentfor people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”





The group matchesvolunteers in one of several programs, from middle and high schools to collegesand the professional arena. A June 2 event at the Pfister Hotel paid tribute tothe organization’s many volunteers and raised awareness of its programs.Readers who wish to become involved should visit www.bestbuddieswisconsin.org.





Jerk of the Week

Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner





ThoughtCongress could save teachers’ jobs this fall? Despite the best efforts ofCongressman Dave Obey, some $23 billion proposed to be sent to the states topreserve teachers’ jobs in the short termabout $400 million would come to Wisconsinseems unlikelyto pass. One roadblock is Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner, who was quoted assaying it’s “outrageous that we’re borrowing money to put laid-off teachersback on the payroll.” So when your kid winds up in an overcrowded classroomthis fall, you’ve got Sensenbrenner to thank.