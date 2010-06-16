Issue of the Week: Rescuing the Mental Health Complex

We’relooking forward to seeing how Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker willrespond to the growing revelations. He can’t solve them with a promise and apress release. Walker must fix what has beenbroken on his watch before another vulnerable Milwaukee Countyresident suffers when placed in the care of the county.
Hero of the Week
Bilal Markis
In August 2009, twovehicles struck Rasheed Markis while he was riding his bicycle on the city’sSouth Side. In addition to a broken pelvis and crushed lung, Markis sufferedthe loss of a kidney, his spleen and part of his liver, and lost large amountsof blood in emergency surgery. Incredibly, he survived, earning the aptnickname “Miracle Comeback Kid.”
Inspired by thegenerosity of strangers who helped to save his son’s life, Bilal Markis wantedto give back to others and raise awareness of the importance of blood donors byorganizing the “Miracle Comeback” blood drive. Now in its second year, thedrive will take place Friday, June 25, at CORE/El Centro (611 W. National Ave., fourth floor) from9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those interested in taking a few minutes to make a potentiallylife-saving donation can call Markis at (414) 578-0735, or register online todonate blood at www.bcw.edu/miraclecomeback.
Jerk of the Week
Congressman JimSensenbrenner
Fewwould accuse the Obama administration of being too tough on BP after itsdisaster in the Gulf of Mexico. But among thisunenlightened minority is Menomonee Falls Republican Jim Sensenbrenner, amultimillionaire who just happens to own more than 3,000 shares in BP (andthose shares just happened to have lost a healthy chunk of value since thespill, shrinking to the paltry sum of roughly $114,000 as of this writing).“How is the president publicly chastising and threatening BP with criminalactions…helping to stop the oil?” Sensenbrenner whined. Worse still, the longtimeincumbent has no plans to recuse himself from a congressional investigationinto the spill.