Issue of the Week: Restoring the Vote

Wisconsinlegislators should restore the voting rights of about 42,000 Wisconsinresidents who have been released from prison but are still unable to vote. Wisconsin not only barsthose with felony convictions from voting until they have completed their timein incarceration, but their time on probation or parole as well. Ex-offenderson parole or probation are living in our communities, working, paying taxes andtrying to get their lives back on track, yet they’re prohibited from voting onissues that directly affect them. And there’s no reason to believe that Wisconsin’s policy isenhancing public safety, promoting civic involvement or halting recidivism.

As theRestore the Vote Wisconsin Coalition points out, Wisconsin’sfelon disenfranchisement law is more restrictive than the laws in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa and Ohio.Heck, even George W. Bush enfranchised ex-felons in 1997 when he was governorof Texas. Whymust Wisconsincontinue to punish ex-offenders who have served their time and want toparticipate on Election Day? Legislators should pass the Wisconsin DemocracyRestoration Act as soon as possible.

Heroes of theWeek

OutpostNatural Foods: Corporate Citizens

Outpost Natural Foods, a local cooperative withseveral area locations, began in 1970 in a small space on East Kane Street. The user-owned co-ophas grown exponentially since then. In addition to their efforts to provideMilwaukeeans with healthy alternatives to the processed products of factoryfarming, Outpost also gives generously to local charities, both through direct,weekly contributions of food to area pantries, such as the Hunger Task Force,and through its Community Wednesdays program, where a portion of its Wednesdaysales are donated to a different nonprofit group each month. 2009 recipients ofOutpost’s donations have included the UrbanEcology Center,Milwaukee Urban Gardensand Adoption Resources of Wisconsin. The Shepherdcommends the members of the Outpost co-op, and urges readers to support boththeir upcoming Food for the Hungry program and their Kids Warm Winter Clothing Drive.

Jerks of the Week

Abstinence-Only Advocates

Ifabstinence-only sex education worked, we’d be all for it. But there’s ampleevidence showing that kids in abstinence-only education programs remainsexually activeand those who don’t know about birth control don’t use it.That’s why the Healthy Youth Act, introduced by state Sen. Lena Taylor andstate Rep. Tamara Grigsby, would ensure that sex education is based onmedically accurate information, includes information on contraceptives as wellas abstinence, and is age appropriate. But even that sends abstinence-onlyadvocates like Matt Sande of Pro-Life Wisconsin over the edge. “Pro-Life Wisconsin opposes thesexualization of our children,” he testified. Ahhate to break it to you, butabout half of Wisconsin’shigh-school students say they’re sexually active, and almost 11,000 state teensget pregnant each year. They’ve already discovered sex. They need to learn howto be responsible for their actions and make informed decisions.