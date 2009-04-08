Issue of the Week: Revising the W-2 Program

×

When then-Gov. Tommy Thompson launched the Wisconsin Works (W-2)program in 1996, it was supposed to end welfare as we know it bygetting people to work for their benefits, which would lead toindependence and family stability. Though the goal of helping peopleoff of welfare and into productive employment was excellent, the designof the program was seriously flawed from the beginning.

As aresult, more than 12 years later, the program hasn’t really deliveredon its promises, and many W-2 consumers, who want to find steady,family-supporting jobs, become frustrated by the program’s limitations.

So when Gov. Jim Doyle proposed changes to W-2 as part of hisbiennial budget, advocates cheered because the program would be moreflexible, less punitive and easier for the state to monitor. Theproposed changes are based on a dozen years of studies and shouldprovide a better chance for the program to succeed in its verydifficult goal. Doyle’s plan allows consumers to stay in the program upto five years, the federal standard; gives mothers of newborns up tosix months of benefits; and drops penalties that didn’t changebehavior, such as penalizing parents of kids who don’t attend schoolregularly.

Predictably, Sen. Jeff Plale, a conservativeDemocrat, blasted the plan, saying it was too generous, and wants totake it out of the budget so it can be debated in the stateLegislature. His Republican ally, ultra-conservative stateRep. Robin Vos of Caledonia, says that Doyle’s plan to remove penaltiesfor parents of students who skip school is misguided, even though W-2’sadministrators found that it did not improve school attendance and wasexpensive and difficult to monitor and enforce.

So why take itout of the budget, as Plale suggests? Plale has put forth no positiveproposals that could be debated if this item were taken out of thebudget. This issue has been debated to death and the changes that Doyleis proposing are generally accepted by all but the extremists. TheLegislature has more pressing issues to deal with that go beyond givingPlale and his pal Vos another opportunity to grandstand as theydemonize the mothers on welfare who would like to get trained for a jobthat will support their children.

Heroes of the Week: Sweat-Free UWM

Atwo-year campaign to rid UW-Milwaukee of apparel made in sweatshops hasculminated in a victory for the Sweat-Free UWM coalition. Theuniversity announced last week that it would sign onto the DesignatedSuppliers Program, which mandates that university-licensed apparel ismanufactured in factories that treat workers well and pay a livingwage. The coalition includes Milwaukee Students for a DemocraticSociety and the Milwaukee Graduate Assistant Association; UWM is the46th university to sign onto the sweat-free program.

Jerk of the Week: Kevin Fischer, Aide to Sen. Mary Lazich