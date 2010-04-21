Issue of the Week: Scott Walker’s Courthouse Security Privatization: Epic Fail

×

When Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walkerannounced that privatizing security at the courthouse and other countyfacilities would save taxpayers more than $750,000 a year, it seemedpreposterous.

According to new numbers crunched by the county'saudit department, the county will save an estimated $411,000 per year fromoutsourcing some of its security to global giant G4S Wackenhut.





But the savings in 2010 are even less than thatrevised estimate: about $125,000.





Why? Because during the two-week “transition”period, county taxpayers were footing the bill for three security teams:county-employed security staff, sheriff's deputies (overtime costs ran to$29,000) and Wackenhut employees (an estimated $41,679). The county is alsoresponsible for paying unemployment compensation for the displaced workers, whoare now trying to find work during a recession. Even worse, the Wackenhutemployee in charge of this team has now been removed, since he had fivemisdemeanor convictions in 2004.





These privatization efforts often have manydownsides, including a decrease in the quality of products or services. Sounless there is a significant cost savings, it is seldom worth it. With thatunderstanding, Walker inflates the upside so as to gain political support.





While the savings aren't chump change, the numbersaren't nearly what Walker had promised from the outset. And, as seen in hisannual budget proposals, it's not the first time that Walker's plans don't panout once reality hits.





We hear that Walker will offer more privatizationplans in the next few months. We figure that these so-called deals will be justas bad as this too-good-to-be-true Wackenhut scheme.





Heroes of theWeek

Serve 60'sMilwaukee Volunteers





Founded in Milwaukee by L. Maxwell McKissick, Serve60 promotes and facilitates volunteerism at the local, national andinternational levels.





Serve 60 matches those who wish to make a positivedifference with nonprofits in need of volunteers. Locally, Sarena Goldstein,Andrea Mnuk and Bob, Mark and Patty Natzke all utilized Serve 60's “volunteermatchmaking” service to join a group from the First Lutheran Church ofGainesville, Fla., that traveled to impoverished areas of Nicaragua. The groupworked to construct houses, arrange medical care for infants and families inneed, and purchase food for the hungry.





For more information on volunteer opportunities,visit www.serve60.com.





Jerk of theWeek

State Sen.Jeff Plale (D-Milwaukee)





TheCapital Times called Sen. Jeff Plale'slatest shenanigans “deregulation without representation.” Just as Plalechampioned cable deregulation that hasn't lowered anyone's cable billsas hehad promised it wouldPlale is now trying to “reform” the phone industry so itdoesn't have to deal with those pesky state regulations that protect consumers.And, not surprisingly, state records show that huge phone companies likeAT&T and TDS had a hand in drafting the bill. Time and time again, Plale failsto represent the best interests of his constituents and chooses instead torepresent the wealthy special interests that generously shower him withcampaign contributions.





Clarification





Last week Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR)purchased a sticker for the cover of the ShepherdExpress in which the organization opposed changes to Wisconsin lawsregarding the construction of new nuclear power plants. Wisconsin has some ofthe strongest legislation in the nation concerning the licensing of new nuclearpower plant construction, including the need to prove that nuclear waste wouldbe disposed of and stored safely. The sticker opposed two Republican-sponsoredbills that would weaken our current standards, which have served Wisconsin verywell. So to the many people who contacted us and were concerned, this was not asticker advocating for more nuclear power.