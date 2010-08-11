Issue of the Week: Slashing Milwaukee Transit

×

Howbad is it going to get? Each year, Milwaukee County residents arewarned that much-needed services provided by the county are going to getslashed, thanks to Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s no-new-taxesbudget gimmicks.

Sincethe Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) must meet Walker’s unrealistic budget targets, it willhave to cut to the bone to survive. According to MCTS’s budget request for2011, it has proposed eliminating Freeway Flyer routes, Summerfest Flyerservices, and all of routes 68, 28 and 64; shortening other routes; reducingweekend service; and increasing Paratransit fares from $3.25 to $4 per ride.





Slashesthis deep may kill off the system for good, since it may no longer be able toprovide Milwaukee County residents withreliable public transportation at an affordable price, whether you’re asuburbanite who commutes to Downtown on the Freeway Flyer or a senior citizenwho no longer wants to drive.





MCTShas gotten into this mess because Walkerhas refused to craft honest budgets each year and advocate for a dedicatedfunding source for local buses. Instead of budgeting to meet the county’sneeds, Walkeris budgeting to meet his political needs.





Heroes of the Week

Urban Ecology CenterFlood-Relief Volunteers





CountlessMilwaukeeans helped their neighbors following the historic flood in July. Butwe’d like to note the help given by interns and staff at the Urban EcologyCenter to their neighbors at Riverside High School. The two East Sideinstitutions already have a symbiotic relationship, a partnership of ecologyexperts, eager-to-learn kids and natural resources that have helped totransform their portion of the Milwaukee River shore land. So whenthe center’s staff found out that Riverside High had been badly damaged in thestorm, they quickly assembled a team of nine people (and lots of equipment) toshovel out debris from the flood and clear access to the school. It’s just onenotable example of neighborliness during a time of crisis.





Formore information about the Urban Ecology Centerand its programs for all ages, go to www.urbanecologycenter.org.





Jerk of the Week

WTMJ-AM’s Charlie Sykes





Onceupon a time, Charlie Sykes was seen as a mainstream news reporter and editor.But those days are long gone, unfortunately, as Sykes realized there was muchmore money to be made by ignoring the facts and instead becoming anentertainer. With that in mind, Sykes got hysterical over a Russ Feingold adthat tried to make a point about the stimulus program. Feingold, like othercandidates for office, used a stock, anonymous name in one of his ads. It’sstandard practice by ad agencies and nothing worth noting. But Sykes and hissmall group of true believers went into overdrive. However, as numerous liberalbloggers and pundits have pointed out, Sykes’ favored candidatesRepublicansScott Walker and Ron Johnsonhave used actors to portray supporters in theirown TV commercials. Sykes isn’t going on a rampage over their ads, though.





IfSykes was so concerned about transparency, he’d also mention that his wifewho,incidentally, used a pseudonym when appearing on Sykes’ radio showand Walker’s campaign chairare both employed by the ultraconservative Bradley Foundation. Think thatSykes’ constant promotion of Walkerhas anything to do with that connection? Just asking.%uFFFD%uFFFD



Event of the Week

‘Pieces: In My OwnVoice’





It’stough to talk about mental illness, whether it’s post-traumatic stress disorder(PTSD), attention deficit disorder (ADD), schizophrenia, suicidal thoughts orbipolar disorder. But Pieces: In My OwnVoice, a new play written and directed by National Alliance on MentalIllness (NAMI) Greater Milwaukee’s Brenda Wesley, should make that discussioneasier. The play uses five vignettes and monologues, plus music and dance, toilluminate the real lives of those with mental health struggles. It’sspecifically focused on African Americans with mental illnesses to encouragethem and their loved ones to seek out more information and to get help. Wesleytold the Shepherd that she hopes theplay will help to alleviate some of the stigma attached to mental illness. “Weare all made up of pieces of a wonderful puzzle,” Wesley said. “But when youhave a mental illness, people take that one piece and judge you. I hope peoplewill look at the entire person instead.”





Pieces will be performed onSaturday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. in the auditorium at North Division High School, 1011 W. Center St.It is free and open to the public. After the performance there will be aquestion-and-answer session, resources and a screening for depression.