Issue of the Week: Walker and Neumann Plan to Cut BadgerCare

×

Inthe midst of an era in which health care costs have spiraled out of control,the leading Republican candidates for governor have vowed to cut one of thestate’s most popular and necessary programsBadgerCare. In a debate last week,both candidates derided the program as an “entitlement.” Walker even tried to demonize BadgerCare byclaiming that there’s “all sorts of fraud and abuse” in the program. Noevidence backs up his allegation.

Inreality, BadgerCarecreated by Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson provides aninvaluable safety net for folks who can’t afford health care on the openmarket. These include working people who don’t have the means to pay forcoverage or whose employer does not provide coverage. The fact of the matter isthat the state stepped in with this program because the free market isn’tworking in health care. And the cost effective and moral thing to do is to makesure that these individuals have health insurance.





Yes,providing health care coverage to struggling workers is the moral thing to do,even though these two candidateswho are both claiming to be devoutChristianswould rather worship the free market. We’ve got to ask: Would Jesuscut health care for the poor so that the wealthy could get a tax break? Walkerand Neumann should consider the “least of these” while making their campaignpromises.





Hero of the Week

Pam Richard





Peace Action Wisconsin,headquartered in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, is an organization thatacts locally to help craft a world in which human needs are met, theenvironment is preserved and the threats of war and nuclear weapons have beenabolished.





Choosing from among manydedicated individuals, directors at Peace Action pointed to Pam Richard as asuper volunteer who helps out with most of the group’s activities, includingthe weekly “Stand for Peace” and the annual “Lanterns for Peace” flotilla onthe Milwaukee River.





Richard, who works fulltime, also volunteers at the Peace Action offices and works behind the scenesat special events like the Sept. 25 Run/Walk for Peace at Whitnall Park. Formore information on Peace Action Wisconsin, visit www.peaceactionwi.org.





Jerk of the Week

Journal SentinelColumnist Patrick McIlheran





Inyet another fact-free op-ed, JournalSentinel columnist Patrick McIlheran (a denier of manmade global warming)bemoans the fact that saner folks aren’t impressed by Republican Senatecandidate Ron Johnson’s views on global warming. McIlheran tries to back upJohnson’s notorious “sunspot” claim with some scientific studies, thenimmediately backtracks: “Not that any of them prove Johnson right. Creditingthe sun for warming is a minority view.” It’s a minority view that McIlheran iseager to push, since it pleases his supporters in the oil industrydon’t forgetthat McIlheran won an award from Americans for Prosperity, the “Astro turf” teaparty group bankrolled by the largest privately owned oil company in the UnitedStatesand his ultraconservative fans who don’t want to take personalresponsibility for environmental damage. McIlheran is their useful idiot. Buthe shouldn’t be pushing propaganda in a newspaper that’s allegedly fact-checkedfor accuracy.





Event of the Week

Fund-Raiser for HomelessVeteran Initiative





Didyou know that an estimated 25% of homeless people in Milwaukee are veterans? That’s why Veteransfor Peace’s Homeless Veteran Initiative is so important. Volunteer veteranslocate and help homeless and at-risk veterans so that they can find securehousing, counseling, health care and employment. You can support their work byattending the Sept. 4 fund-raiser at Derry Hegarty’s Pub, 5328 W. Bluemound Road, from 7 to 10 p.m.Tickets are $10. Rick D’Amore and Richard Pinney will perform; raffle itemsinclude two tickets for the Nov. 7 Packers-Cowboys game, Brewers tickets, NextAct Theatre tickets, an ultralight fishing rod and an abstract painting. Anautographed Packers team football will be auctioned off at 9 p.m. For moreinformation, go to www.neverhomeless.org.