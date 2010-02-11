Issue of the Week: Withholding Funds From MPS Is Not a Solution

×

Hewas largely relegated to the background of the debate over the future of theMilwaukee Public Schools (MPS), but state Superintendent of Public InstructionTony Evers made headlines last week by announcing he'd withhold an estimated$175 million from the district based on its failure to meet goals set byPresident Bush's No Child Left Behind (NCLB) act. The money Evers wouldwithhold is spent on bridging the gap between low-income students and other MPSstudentsprecisely the same students the superintendent says he's trying tohelp.

Evers'decision was stunning and illogical. He won election less than a year ago bypromising to continue to work with MPS to implement its corrective action planto meet NCLB targets. According to MPS, it's been doing so without complaintsfrom the state.

What'smore, President Obama and Secretary of Education Arne Duncan just announcedthat they want to make sweeping changes in NCLBwhich currently and unfairly penalizeslarge, diverse urban districts like MPSbecause NCLB's goals are “utopian” andunrealistic. So Evers is trying to withhold funds based on a flawed policy thatthe president has just announced he'd change. Looks like Evers' threat came injust under the wire.

Evers'announcement can only be seen in the context of the recent attempt to create amayor-led MPS. The attempt failed to win popular support among MPS parents, Milwaukee residents andlegislative leaders, but Gov. Jim Doyle, the conservative business communityand now the state superintendent refuse to listen. Evers has now declared thathe's willing to drive MPS into the ditch to score a political point. Is thatwhat he was elected to do?

Hero of the Week

Michael Coleman

In his capacity as sensei at Futen Dojo (1338 E. Brady St. and 2234 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.), MichaelColeman encourages his students to uphold the precepts of compassion,sincerity, calmness and dedication to self-improvement. He also employs theseprinciples in another venture, Utopian Fitness, an online fitness club where50% of membership dues are donated directly to local charities. Coleman, whosits on the advisory board of Utopian Fitness, says that the group hopes toraise $10,000 each for 10 local nonprofits performing positive work in thecommunity.

Among the beneficiariesof the “Get Fit, Give Help” campaign are the Hunger Task Force, youth programsat Walker's Point Center for the Arts, and the Nia Imani Family Center, whichprovides job training, shelter, clothing and necessities to homeless ordisadvantaged women and their children.

For his efforts toimprove the health and self-confidence of area youth, and his endeavors toraise awareness and money for local charities, the Shepherd Express makes Coleman our “Hero of the Week.” Readers whowish to get involved are urged to visit www.getfitgivehelp.com.

Jerk of the Week

Republican GubernatorialCandidate Scott Walker

Afterseven-plus years as county executive, Scott Walker has made a total mess out ofMilwaukee Countyfinances, so it is no surprise that Walkerprefers to spend his time outstate campaigning for a different job. Outside ofthe Milwaukee area, Walker can spin tales of his greataccomplishments, few of which even come close to the truth.

Recently,Walker boastedthat he had so many campaign contributors that his supporters crashed theGovernment Accountability Board's (GAB) Web site. “We brought the system to agrinding halt,” Walker'scampaign manager crowed.

Err…no. Trying to counteract Walker'smythmaking, the GAB was forced to put out a statement that the system “did notcrash. It was up and running throughout the weekend.” There was a small glitchin generating PDF reports, and that was fixed.

Realitybites, hey?