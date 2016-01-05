Jam for Jamaica Volunteers

Founder and CEO Craig Baumann of Jam for Jamaica, an entirely volunteer-run, secular nonprofit dedicated to helping inner-island Jamaicans, says the founding of the nonprofit “just kind of happened.”

“I graduated from UW-Platteville in 2006 and was going to go to Jamaica as a little celebratory getaway,” says Baumann. “The people I was going to go with ended up not being able to go, but one of my buddies happened to be going to Jamaica to perform a mission with the Catholic Church. I went on a 10-day trip with them to inner-island Jamaica and assisted them with mostly roofing projects and some community things. When I got home, I was still really excited about it. During the nonprofit’s first year, I personally raised $4,000 in tips at music gigs. It’s been great to watch it grow, watch other people get involved.”

To help accomplish its mission, Jam for Jam organizes an annual, four-day music and camping fundraising festival featuring bands from all over the country at The Concord House in Sullivan, Wis. Music ranges from bluegrass, country and blues to punk, reggae and new rock. Because Jam for Jam mission trip participants pay their own travel and expenses for the bi-annual journeys, all proceeds from the event directly benefit the Jamaicans, going toward the purchase of building materials needed to help build new and reinforce existing structures in Jamaica. In 2015, about 2,000 people attended and $15,000 was raised. Since its founding, Baumann says Jam for Jam has helped close to 150 families and this year they also hope to help acquire school uniforms for students. The team is currently preparing for their 10th mission trip.

“We try to make the most impact with the least amount of money. And really a lot of it has to do with education and younger people in Jamaica,” says Baumann. “We’ll roust up whoever’s available in the community and try to get them to help. It’s cool—I never thought I’d be doing this 10 years later.”

The seventh annual Jam for Jam festival is planned for May 12-15 this year. In addition to monetary donations, Jam for Jam is seeking a truck as well as volunteers for the festival. Festival tickets are currently available online. For more information about how to support the cause, visit jamforjam.org, call 262-719-0181 or email jamforjamaica@gmail.com.