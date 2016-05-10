Junior League of Milwaukee Volunteers

The nonprofit Junior League of Milwaukee (JLM; 1060 E. Juneau Ave.) is part of the Association of Junior Leagues International, one of the oldest and largest women’s volunteer organizations in the world. With more than 600 local members, JLM is committed to promoting volunteerism and supporting organizations in the Milwaukee community. JLM President Alissa Leischer Remm describes the organization as “a safe place to try new skills through training and leadership positions, and to grow personally and professionally.” Members range in age from mid-20s to early 90s and, either solely or with partners, have created various programs and organizations that are integral to Milwaukee, including the Blood Center of Wisconsin, the Teen Transition program with Kids Matter, Inc. and The Parenting Network.

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, JLM is inviting local organizations to apply to become the nonprofit partner for its Centennial Anniversary Signature Project, which aligns with the Greater Milwaukee community focus areas of education, health and/or nutrition of women and children. Nonprofits can submit proposals for existing or new programs that offer hands-on, direct service opportunities for JLM members. The selected nonprofit will also receive $100,000 to support the completion of the program and/or project outcomes over the span of up to a five-year partnership. Proposals are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 2016. For more details and to apply, visit jlmilw.org/community.

“The JLM contributes thousands of volunteer hours to the Greater Milwaukee community every year on efforts that range from large- and small-scale, done-in-a-day projects to donation drives and longer-term partnerships like the Centennial Anniversary Signature Project,” Leischer Remm shares. “It’s comprised of some of the most remarkable women I have ever had the chance to interact with. The heart and soul that the members of this League give, in addition to the time and money they invest, is very inspiring.”

The JLM is always open to new members, with its next orientation set for this fall. Members pay an annual fee that helps support JLM’s volunteer work and membership to the Association of Junior Leagues International, which connects fellow members throughout the globe and offers additional training opportunities. For more information, call 414-289-9242 or visit jlmilw.org.