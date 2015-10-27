Kathy’s House Volunteers and Staff

Before an aggressive form of lymphoma took Kathy Vogel Kuetter’s life in 2000, this young wife and mother asked that her family open a house to help other adult cancer patients seeking medical treatment in Southeastern Wisconsin. In 2001, her parents and friends opened Kathy’s House (600 N. 103rd St.), a nonprofit hospital hospitality house that serves patients of all ages and their caregivers. All guests, who are any patients who live at least 50 miles from Milwaukee and are receiving outpatient treatment at any hospital in the greater Milwaukee area, as well as caregivers of those receiving inpatient treatment, must be referred to Kathy’s House by a health care professional. While guests are not required to pay, they are asked to make a tax-deductible contribution to support the organization’s mission.

“Often we are told by many guests, ‘I don’t know what I would have done without Kathy’s House,’” says Executive Director Patty Metropulos. “Since opening in 2001, Kathy’s House has provided more than 105,000 nights of lodging and served more than 15,000 individuals. We have two full-time and six part-time employees along with volunteers that give 10,400 service hours a year to help keep the house open 365 days a year. We serve approximately 9,000 occupants a year and rely on the generosity of donors, both for cash contributions and in-kind donations.”

Volunteer opportunities include preparing meals, assisting in the office or devoting an afternoon to landscaping or painting. Needed donations include gas cards, stamps, coffee and tea, fresh fruits and vegetables, and fragrance-free laundry detergent and hand soap. Additionally, monetary donations are vital—a contribution of just $50 covers one night of lodging for a family. Kathy’s House is also a part of goodsearch.com and smile.amazon.com. Those interested in volunteering, donating or becoming a guest can call 414-453-8290 or visit kathys-house.org.