Local Chefs Supporting Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative

Eleven top Milwaukee chefs are hosting the benefit dinner “Milwaukee Chefs for Homeless Vets: Waffle House Re-Imagined” on Monday, May 23, from 6:30-10 p.m. at Merriment Social (240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) to support the nonprofit Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (MHVI). The chefs will create original gourmet dishes inspired by the Waffle House’s menu, a theme suggested by Merriment Social and Third Coast Provisions chef and co-owner Andrew Miller, who grew up eating at and appreciating the operations of the iconic, Southern 24-hour breakfast chain. Event proceeds will benefit MHVI’s Women Veterans Initiative and its outreach, home support, emergency food pantry and VetsNet programs.

Participating chefs include Miller; Justin Carlisle, chef and owner of Ardent, and National Guard veteran; Susie Fortman, personal chef and Operation Enduring Freedom Army veteran; Erik Hansen, chef at Supper; Thomas Hauck, chef and owner of c. 1880 and Karl Ratzsch’s; Aaron Patin, chef and owner of Iron Grate BBQ Co.; Rosy Rodriguez, chef at Company Brewing; Dan Van Rite and Dan Jacobs, owners and chefs at Dandan; and Paul Zerkel and Lisa Kirkpatrick, chefs and co-owners at Goodkind. These chefs and all additional volunteers involved hope to inspire vets to get back on their feet and encourage community involvement in supporting returning veterans.

“The chefs volunteering for this benefit are proud to help support homeless vets in Milwaukee,” said Carlisle in a press release. “With so many of us touched personally by military service, the chefs are pleased to be able to give back to our veterans and community.”

The evening includes the chefs’ unique Waffle House-inspired creations, Waffle House-inspired adult beverages, live and silent auctions and a Color Guard procession. Tickets are $150 and include food and drinks. Seating is limited. For information about the event, sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, click here or contact Jennifer Rutten at jen_born2000@yahoo.com.