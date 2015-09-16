Michael’s Helping Hands Foundation Volunteers

× Expand Michael Chaloupka

Michael Chaloupka, a wheelchair-bound young man with muscular dystrophy, graduated from UW-Whitewater in May 2008, and soon after accepted a position as campus lay minister with UWW’s InterVarsity Christian Fellowship. A few months later, Mike was on his way to provide training to student volunteers with InterVarsity when he was struck by a car in a crosswalk and later died of his injuries.

Parents Julie and Jim Chaloupka wanted to honor their son and founded Michael’s Helping Hands Foundation with the mission to make a difference in the lives of adults with disabilities in Southeastern Wisconsin. The nonprofit provides college scholarships to handicapped students and also donates to UWW’s InterVarsity and With A Little Help, a statewide nonprofit organization that provides camping and recreational opportunities for adults with muscular dystrophy and other neuromuscular diseases. “It’s our passion to help handicapped college students and adults,” says Julie.

This entirely volunteer-run foundation will be hosting its sixth annual Mike Chaloupka Memorial Craft Fair & Silent Auction at Cornerstone Church (N6W31449 Alberta Drive, Delafield) Sept. 18 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sept. 19 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. to help raise money for college scholarships. The event is open to the public and features more than 100 silent auction items.

“We are always seeking extra volunteer help to pack up and transport items to and from the event,” says Julie. “We are also looking for companies and crafters that want to donate to the event. We’re striving to increase our scholarship amounts and any donations would help make that possible.”

For more information about Michael’s Helping Hands Foundation, call 262-404-5763, email info@michaelshelpinghands.org or visit michaelshelpinghands.org.