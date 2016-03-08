Milwaukee Bucks and Cousins Subs Supporting Hunger Task Force

The Milwaukee Bucks and Cousins Subs are teaming together for Block Out Hunger, a fundraising campaign benefiting Milwaukee’s Hunger Task Force and food pantries throughout Wisconsin. For every block the Bucks make this season, Cousins Subs will make a donation to Hunger Task Force—up to $10,000—to help support emergency food supplies at pantries statewide. In addition, the public can donate three nonperishable food items to any Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs until March 31 and receive a free sub and Bucks ticket offer.

The nonprofit Hunger Task Force is Milwaukee’s only free food bank and the state’s leading anti-hunger organization, with a food bank network of like-minded organizations that distribute healthy food in a system of more than 160 sites, all powered by volunteers that annually log more than 500,000 hours. Hunger Task Force provides more than 9 million pounds of food a year to 74 food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters that, combined, serve nearly 50,000 people each month, free of charge.

Volunteers are always needed at Hunger Task Force to help with sorting food, building stockboxes, office work and special events as well as gardening at the Hunger Task Force farm, becoming part of the citizen advocacy group Voices Against Hunger and offering assistance at the warehouse. For more information, call 414-777-0483 or visit hungertaskforce.org/sorting-food.

To learn more about the Block Out Hunger campaign and to track the Milwaukee Bucks’ block progress (current leaders are John Henson, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greg Monroe), visit nba.com/bucks/block-out-hunger. For more information about the Bucks, Cousins Subs and Hunger Task Force, visit nba.com/bucks, cousinssubs.com and hungertaskforce.org.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ next home game is Saturday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m. See them at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, catch them on Fox Sports Wisconsin, or listen to the game at 620 AM WTMJ. For tickets, call 414-227-0894 or visit nbatickets.nba.com.