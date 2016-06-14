Milwaukee County Zoo Honoring First Responders and 11th Annual Blood Drive

The Milwaukee County Zoo, supported by county taxpayers and the nonprofit Zoological Society of Milwaukee County, is giving back to the community in two ways this June. First, the management of the zoo’s Sky Trail Wisconsin Adventure Zone—a four-story-high ropes course that includes a 500-foot spanning zip line as well as a ropes course for kids—is recognizing first responders for their service by offering free Sky Zone admission through June 30, Sunday through Friday, with a 10% discount for up to six additional guests. First responders include active duty police officers, fire fighters, military men and women, EMS and TSA personnel. To participate, first responders must present a valid job-specific photo ID at the ticket counter, or a badge accompanied by a valid photo ID.

“We want to thank our law enforcement officials and first responders who work hard in our community,” Sky Trail Wisconsin Manager Caitlin Hogue stated in a press release. “We thought what better way to honor these individuals [than with] a memorable experience on our ropes course and zip line!”

Additionally, the Milwaukee County Zoo will be hosting its 11th annual blood drive on June 20 and 21 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Donors will receive free same-day zoo admission and parking, a general weekday admission ticket to Summerfest and a sub from The Picnic Basket Restaurant. Since beginning the tradition in 2006, the Milwaukee County Zoo blood drive has provided 819 pints to the American Red Cross. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org and use the code “MKE ZOO” to register, or call 1-800-733-2767.

Financial and in-kind contributions as well as volunteers are always needed at the Milwaukee County Zoo. A wish list can be found at milwaukeezoo.org and volunteer opportunities are listed at zoosociety.org/Volunteer. For more information about the Milwaukee County Zoo and the Zoological Society of Milwaukee, visit milwaukeezoo.org or zoosociety.org, or call 414-771-3040 or 414-258-2333.