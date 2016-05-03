Milwaukee’s First Jane’s Walk with Traditional Turner Hall Fish Fry

The Milwaukee Turners celebrate urban visionary and revolutionary author of The Death and Life of Great American Cities Jane Jacobs on Tuesday, May 10, at Turner Hall Ballroom in conjunction with Milwaukee’s first annual Jane’s Walk. The event commemorates the lasting impacts Jacobs’ city-building philosophies and activism have had on Milwaukee and opens up discussion about what the future might hold.

Celebration Schedule

Jane’s Walk, 4:15-5:30 p.m. (free)

A free, citizen-led walking tour led by Chris Socha of The Kubala Washatko Architects that begins at the Plankinton Building at The Shops of Grand Avenue (161 W. Wisconsin Ave) and ends at Turner Hall. Jane’s Walk’s mission is to “develop urban literacy and a community-based approach to city building by encouraging … every person to observe, reflect, share, question and collectively reimagine the places in which they live, work and play.” Wheelchair accessible; children are welcome.

Fish Fry, 5:30-7 p.m. ($14.95)

A traditional fish fry buffet from Turner Hall Restaurant that includes coleslaw, applesauce, baked beans, vegetable medley, breaded cod, tartar sauce, bratwursts, French fries, potato pancake rolls and warm chocolate chip cookies.

Discussion and Talkback, 7-8:30 p.m. (suggested donation of $10)

A presentation by John Norquist, former mayor of Milwaukee and retired president of Congress of the New Urbanism, followed by a brief panel discussion with architect Socha, developer Juli Kaufmann and UW-Milwaukee professor Matt Jarosz, moderated by Jeramey Jannene.

For more information and to register for free, visit eventbrite.com and search “Loving Cities: Celebrating The 100th Anniversary of Jane Jacobs’ Birth.”