One Reason Why Wisconsin Has Such High Health Insurance Rates

If Gov. Scott Walker was really serious about growing Wisconsin’s economy, he’d try to address issues that really hurt Wisconsin businesses by making sure that our businesses and families have access to affordable health insurance. Unfortunately, the Walker administration has done little to nothing to bring down the cost of health insurance in the state. Incredibly, a recent Commonwealth Fund analysis found that the cost of individual policies in Wisconsin is among the most expensive in the country.

That could change if Walker heeds the call of state Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) and state Rep. Debra Kolste (D-Janesville), who have introduced a bill that would shine a spotlight on insurance companies that want to hike their rates by requiring that rate increases are approved in advance, that they’re justified by underlying medical costs, and that the entire process is open and transparent. Unfortunately when it comes to our insurance commissioner, we have a fox guarding the henhouse. Insurance Commissioner Ted Nickel, a former insurance industry lobbyist appointed by Walker to his current position, has approved every rate increase insurers have asked for, according to Citizen Action of Wisconsin, despite many rate increases in the 20% to 30 % range. That’s resulted in higher insurance costs for businesses, families and individuals, with even higher rates expected in 2016, Citizen Action warns. Since most larger businesses pay a majority of the costs of health insurance for their employees, these higher rates makes Wisconsin much less competitive as a location when companies look to move to another state.

We call on Republicans who dominate the Legislature and Walker to support the bill and encourage Nickel to scrutinize insurance companies’ rate requests. After all, high insurance rates are a drain on families’ budgets and make it tougher for Wisconsin businesses to compete against businesses in states—such as Minnesota—with lower insurance costs. If Walker truly cared about the wellbeing of Wisconsinites, he’d support this bill and make living and doing business in Wisconsin more affordable.