Raising Money for ArtWorks for Milwaukee

There are many great causes to support in Milwaukee and Hatch Staffing Services’ Lori Malett and Kforce Staffing’s Vanessa LaCoste wanted to raise funds for a local cause that helps prepare youth for the workforce. Out of this passion came the Staffing for a Cause Challenge, a fundraising competition between the two staffing agencies to help raise money for the nonprofit ArtWorks for Milwaukee. All funds raised through Sept. 7 will go directly to ArtWorks. “The winning team will have the satisfaction of making a significant contribution to the teens ArtWorks serves through its arts internships, which develop life and career skills,” says ArtWorks Executive Director Terry Murphy.

Founded in 2001, ArtWorks develops teens’ life and career skills through paid, arts-based internships, with the mission to inspire them to create positive change in their own lives and community. More than 500 teen interns have been hired in upwards of 80 ArtWorks’ programs and the nonprofit is hoping to serve 100-plus teens by the end of 2014.

“The Staffing for a Cause Challenge will go a long way toward ArtWorks’ efforts to expand its programming,” says Murphy. “ArtWorks has had to turn away hundreds of students who apply for the available internships because of the organization’s limited capacity. As a result, ArtWorks is growing to help even more high school students overcome barriers to success.”

For those interested in supporting ArtWorks for Milwaukee through volunteering or donating, visit artworksformilwaukee.org or call 414-708-9996.