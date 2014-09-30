Rebuilding Together Greater Milwaukee Skilled Laborers and Volunteers

Rebuilding Together, founded in 1973, is a national organization with individual nonprofit affiliates located throughout the U.S., one of them being Rebuilding Together Greater Milwaukee (RTGM). Founded 14 years ago, RTGM offers free, professional home restoration, safety repairs and accessibility modifications to those with very low or low income, people with disabilities of any age, veterans and veteran spouses of any age and seniors who own their own homes in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.

RTGM is the largest provider of housing services in southeast Wisconsin and connects residents with other resources needed to help improve their quality of life so they can stay in their homes. The goal is to keep people in their homes, which in turn reduces the amount of residents in assisted care facilities and allows the community to continue to benefit from the property taxes collected. And what is really incredible is the organization’s dedication to continually follow up with every homeowner they’ve worked with.

In 2013, RTGM served more than 1,830 residents in nearly 100 neighborhoods through the dedication of more than 6,900 community volunteers and more than 50 local contractors employed at a discounted rate. Important to note are the 384 accessibility modifications made last year so homeowners could remain in their homes safely and independently.

“I am incredibly proud of the work we are all able to do together,” says RTGM CEO Lynnea Katz-Petted. “We make a significant impact in the community because of all of those involved along the way, from volunteers to board members to laborers and beyond.”

RTGM (700 W. Virginia St., Suite 306) is always looking for sponsorships, volunteers and supplies. Support RTGM by attending its Third Annual Wine Fundraiser and Auction Wednesday, Nov. 5, at The Wisconsin Club (900 W. Wisconsin Ave.). For more information, call 414-312-7531 or visit rtmilwaukee.org. For those interested in applying for repairs, call 414-319-9828 or apply online.