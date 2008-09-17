Republicans Trying to Steal the Election

×

AttorneyGeneral J.B. Van Hollen has established an election fraud task force incooperation with Milwaukee County. This is just a continuation of theefforts of the former head of the State Republican Party, Rick Graber, whotried to argue that Milwaukee was some hotbed of election fraud. TheJournal Sentinel jumped on the Republican bandwagon and editorialized about theelection fraud. A couple of objective studies later, we found thatMilwaukee had absolutely no systematic election fraud and there were less thana half dozen cases of felons, who were still on paper, voting. Considering the population size, Milwaukee had far fewer voting problems thanmany other counties in the state.

So why is Van Hollen establishing hiselection fraud task force with Milwaukee County? Is it because wehave more people of color voting in this county and/or because Milwaukee is asignificant Democratic stronghold? Is it blatant racism or just crasspartisanship?

Thereal corruption is actually coming from the McCain campaign that sent outabsentee ballot applications with faulty information such as having theabsentee ballot request being returned to the wrong office. This“mistake” happened in a couple of other swing states by the Republican Party.

If Van Hollen, who is co-chair of the state McCain campaign were doing his job,he would be investigating whether the McCain campaign is trying to suppress theDemocratic vote with their faulty absentee ballot information. Former USAttorney General Alberto Gonzales politicized the US Attorney General’s officeand was forced to resign, and now Van Hollen is politicizing the State AttorneyGeneral’s office. His actions could end up suppressing the Democraticvote in November.