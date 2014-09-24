SALS Houses Staff and Volunteers

Founded in 2004 by Executive Director John Arneson, the nonprofit Sober Alternative Living Services (SALS) Houses sponsors five voluntary, non-institutional sober living houses that offer structure with freedom for those in recovery. The organization has no contracts with the state and no one is court ordered to be there. But SALS Houses work with and receive men and women referred by drug and alcohol courts, case workers, counselors, treatment centers and parole officers in Milwaukee and Waukesha. And the organization’s model can help those who are caught up in the growing heroin epidemic, Arneson said.

SALS Houses’ residents can come and go as they please, they don’t have to sign a lease or contract (they simply pay a very affordable monthly fee that covers everything house related but food) and there is no minimum or maximum stay length, though the average is about a year. Requirements include attending a recovery program and weekly house meetings and, most importantly, staying sober.

“Our staff and volunteers have found that, in addition to treatment, sober living is a huge and vital aspect to a person’s recovery,” Arneson says. “Residents learn how to deal with addiction, how to live life on life’s terms without a crutch, with like-minded people around them going through the same thing. We support, understand and encourage while also holding them responsible for their actions.”

He said the staff and volunteers are critical to the health and well being of the residents. “Everyone involved is here because they are passionate about recovery and want to help other people,” Arneson says. “Their passion helps drive this organization and it is a labor of love.”

SALS Houses is currently seeking a volunteer administrator, grant writer and volunteers willing to speak to residents. In addition, monetary and in-kind donations such as furniture and household items are also appreciated. For more information, contact Arneson at john@salshouses.org, call 262-549-2121 or visit salssoberhouses.com.