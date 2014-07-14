Scott Walker Flies Even Higher Before the Election

Scott Walker billed taxpayers $221,046 for use of the state plane in the first six months of this year, according to records I’ve obtained through an open records request.

That’s up from $133,044 he spent in the final six months of 2013 and $160,000 he billed taxpayers in the first six months of last year.

I wonder why Walker is traveling around the state so much these days.

Think there’s an election in November?

This bit of news comes on the heels of a recent report that Walker billed taxpayers $2.23 million last year for his security costs, as well as the cost of providing round-the-clock security for his official residence in Maple Bluff and his family home in Wauwatosa.

I’ll have much more on this as I dig into the numbers. Stay tuned.