My Sista’s KeepHer Mentors and Volunteers

My Sista’s KeepHer (MSK; 4850 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.), a nonprofit under the Center for Young Engagement founded by poet, mentor and performer Tina Nixon, inspires and encourages hundreds of middle and high school girls each year to love themselves and each other through the art of self-expression. The organization provides four- to six-week writing workshops with a focus on poetry to help foster self-discovery, positive self-image and a strong sense of identity. MSK also provides three incentive programs free of charge to the young women involved: the Mother & Daughter Pajama Party, intended to nurture, restore, strengthen and promote healthy mother-daughter relationships; Dream Big Spa Day, a one-day event that builds self-awareness, self-esteem and self-worth through a variety of spa services; and new this year, its Females in Recognition of Excellence (FIRE) Awards.

The FIRE Awards honor 12 Milwaukee women who are inspirations to future trailblazers. Six students and six women are recognized in the following categories: arts, entrepreneurship, community involvement, sistahood, perseverance and image. The event, held Sunday, June 26, raised money to support the nonprofit’s classroom and community workshops as well as its incentive programs.

MSK is seeking poets, mentors and volunteers to help with events, including nail technicians, massage therapists and aestheticians. For more information about MSK, to sponsor a girl for next year’s FIRE Awards or to make a donation, call 414-301-3291 or visit mysistaskeepher.com.