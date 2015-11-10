Soles for Jesus Volunteers and Staff

Diane Studer founded Soles for Jesus (8480 N. 87th St.) in 2009 after receiving a powerful calling during her first mission trip to Ethiopia. The vision was to collect shoes in the U.S. and distribute them to under-served sub-Saharan African communities. Upon her return to the states, Studer was donated warehouse space and had a website up within weeks. Today there are Soles for Jesus representatives throughout the U.S. helping to organize shoe donations. Studer says about 20% of the shoes collected are not appropriate for Africa, such as winter boots, high heels and flip flops, so these shoes are donated to local charitable organizations. Last year, Soles for Jesus sent seven shipments to on-the-ground Every Home for Christ partners located in countries such as Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Tanzania, Mozambique, Kenya and Burundi, with each shipment containing 8,000 pairs of shoes as well as gospel booklets for each recipient. To date, this nearly entirely volunteer-run nonprofit has shipped 225,000 pairs of shoes.

“I thought my idea would be just some girlfriends and I getting shoes and sending them to Africa as a tool of showing the gospel. I came back to America and doors opened up,” says Studer. “We experienced rapid growth and now have the help of hundreds of volunteers. We wouldn’t be able to do this work without them. I’m so grateful for how Milwaukee and surrounding communities have embraced the mission. We are not affiliated with any church and people of all faiths come together for this purpose, and I love that. I’m impressed with Milwaukee and the people who have helped make this happen.”

Soles for Jesus is seeking donations of boxes, business partners who can help with affordable shipping, and monetary donations to help cover shipping costs. Anyone can host a shoe drive (collection supplies are provided) and there are always opportunities to help in the warehouse. For more information, email info@solesforjesus.org, call 414-365-1392 or 877-314-SHOE, or visit solesforjesus.org.