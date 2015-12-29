Southwest Key Programs Volunteers and Staff

The national nonprofit Southwest Key Programs works with adolescents between the ages of 10 and 17 involved with the juvenile justice system, utilizing alternatives to incarceration programs for youth in their own communities with the involvement of their families. The organization is also the largest provider of shelter services to unaccompanied minors in the United States.

Southwest Key Programs provides its programming in seven states, including Wisconsin. Milwaukee County began receiving services in 1996, which include volunteer-based youth mentoring; outreach and tracking for court-involved youth; trauma-informed case management combined with supportive services; a Juvenile Education Treatment Initiative (JETI), which provides structured program activities to assist with personal, academic and family-based issues; and a Community Connections service, designed to assist Milwaukee County human service workers.

“All of our staff and volunteers are truly dedicated to our youth,” says Elizabeth Zárate, the nonprofit’s program director in Milwaukee. “It takes a special person with patience, passion and an open mind to work with the at-risk population.”

She adds that the organization is in particular need of adult volunteer mentors. “Southwest Key Programs mentors commit to serve as role models for their assigned mentee for a minimum of one year, providing support, encouragement and pro-social lifestyle development opportunities,” Zárate says. “We have a waiting list of youth excited to be matched with a positive adult figure.”

In addition to volunteers, donations needed include game tickets, recreational activity supplies, food and clothing. Monetary donations are always appreciated. For more information on volunteering and donating, contact Erica Cortes at Erica.Cortes@swkey.org or 414-507-1121 or visit swkey.org.