The 40-years strong professional women’s membership organization TEMPO Milwaukee strives to further the impact of female leaders in the Milwaukee area, encouraging the advancement of women in business, public service, academia and the arts. This almost entirely volunteer-run nonprofit is comprised of 305 women who provide leadership in professional and/or civic organizations and donate 10,000 volunteer hours as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.

A stand-out aspect of this organization is its TEMPO Milwaukee Foundation, which provides education scholarships to three female, degree-track students at a Wisconsin college or university to help further their education and to make a better life for themselves. TEMPO Milwaukee has donated scholarships totaling more than $250,000 since 1994 to more than 65 young and aspiring women from across the state. In addition to providing scholarships, the TEMPO Milwaukee Foundation hopes to expand its mission to support TEMPO Milwaukee’s future operations.

“TEMPO Milwaukee serves its diverse membership and community through educational programming, networking opportunities, relationship building and mentoring, with the goal of empowering women to achieve and sustain leadership roles,” says Jennifer Dirks, president and CEO of TEMPO Milwaukee and the Foundation. “We are actively seeking donations from the public, specifically to support our mission to advance women leaders as well as to support our signature events, including our Mentor Awards luncheon and Leadership Event.”

