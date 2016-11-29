The Trump Resistance Movement Begins

Feeling depressed, angry, confused or fearful about Donald Trump becoming the leader of the free world?

You’re not alone.

Across the country, people of conscience are banding together to fight back against the Trump agenda, which promises corruption, extreme nationalism and hatred for those who are not like “us.”

In Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Working Families Party held an emergency community meeting on Monday, which about 40 people attended despite the cold and rain. “We are forming the Trump resistance,” Marina Dimitrijevic, state director of the party, told the Shepherd .

The gathering was one of about 30 emergency meetings across the country organized by the party. In Milwaukee, anti-Trumpers talked about their biggest concerns for our future, such as the voucherization of public education, the appointment of racist Sen. Jeff Sessions to attorney general, Trump’s disregard for climate change, his possible attacks on working people and the social safety net, the dismantling of Obamacare, Trump’s potential picks for Supreme Court and, of course, corruption. They also brainstormed ways to positively assert progressive, inclusive values and resist Trump’s worst ideas.

Dimitrijevic promised another meeting before the holidays as well as many opportunities to get active. For more information, go to workingfamilies.org/states/wisconsin.