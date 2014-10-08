Voter ID Is Here: Don’t Let Anyone Stop You From Voting

On Monday, three federal appellate court judges—all of whom were appointed by Republicans—declared Wisconsin’s restrictive voter ID law to be constitutional. These are the same judges who put the law into effect a few weeks ago. In their opinion, the judges show little concern for those who have difficulty obtaining an ID. Neither do they address the short time that Wisconsinites have to get an ID before the Nov. 4 election.

Showing equally little concern from ID-less voters is the Republican-controlled Wisconsin government. The GOP has lusted for a voter ID law for years, and finally succeeded after taking over state government in the 2010 elections. Now that they’ve gotten what they wanted, they’re doing the bare minimum to help voters get IDs.

That’s why all of us have to make up for their shortcomings.

Got a photo ID? Aren’t sure that the one you have is OK to use? Don’t have an ID at all?

Go to Bring It to the Ballot at bringit.wi.gov to get easy-to-understand instructions on voter ID. If you have a specific question, call the toll-free hotline at 1-866-VOTE-WIS.

Are you registered to vote at your current address?

Go to My Vote Wisconsin at myvote.wi.gov or call the toll-free hotline at 1-866-VOTE-WIS to check out your voting status.

Now, think about your friends. Ask them if they have an ID. Help them get one if they don’t have it. And then ask them to do the same for their friends, too.

If you live in the city of Milwaukee, check out the city’s Election Commission website at city.milwaukee.gov/election for lots of great information. Think about signing on as a paid poll worker on Nov. 4, too.

Then bring your ID to the polling place on Nov. 4 and vote.

As First Lady Michelle Obama stated in Milwaukee, “When we stay home, they win.”

Don’t let “them” win. The only ones who should win on Nov. 4 are the voters. Make sure you’re one of the winners.