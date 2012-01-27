If Walker Didn't Know, His Campaign Sure Did

×

Here we go again: What did Gov. Scott Walker know and when did he know it?

Much has been made of the email Walker sent from his campaign account (and reprinted in one of the criminal complaints in the John Doe probe) to Tim Russell warning him about fallout from negative media coverage of his staffers campaigning on county time.



“We cannot afford another story like this one,” Walker wrote after county staffer Darlene Wink's pro-Walker blog comments were revealed in the media. “No one can give them any reason to do another story. That means no laptops, no websites, no time away during the work day, etc.”



This email raises tons of questions:





What does Walker mean by “laptops”? Is he worried about aides using county-issued laptops for campaign work, or is he concerned about personal laptops being used within county offices for both political and county work?

And what about “websites”? Does he mean posting pro-Walker comments on JSonline and other news sites? Or does he mean working on ScottforGov or his official campaign site?

Then there's “no time away during the work day, etc.” Speaks volumes.

