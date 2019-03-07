9 Ways to Participate in International Women's Day in Milwaukee

Friday, March 8 is International Women's Day. The annual event happens during Women's History Month. The theme this year is "Think equal, build smart, innovate for change." This year's focus is on the advancement of gender equality and the empowerment of women, particularly in the areas of social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure.

Here are a number of ways you can participate in the Milwaukee area this year.

Donate to Journey House @ Journey House (2110 W Scott St), 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Journey House empowers families on Milwaukee's near Southside to move out of poverty by offering education, youth development, workforce readiness and family engagement. This includes the females within those families, and the Journey House is in need of hygiene products including deoderant, tampons, pads, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine wash and soap

Girl-Powered Programming Takeover @ 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dori Zori will take over the airwaves for a 12-hour marathon to feature some of the most influential songs from the past and present made by women. Takeover will also include stories and meaningful music selections from Dori Zori, as well as other 88Nine DJs and staffers.

‘Say Her Name’ Screening @ King Drive Commons Art Gallery (2775 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), 6-9 p.m.

To celebrate International Women’s Day and the Global Women’s Strike, Welfare Warriors, a local nonprofit, will host a screening of Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland at the King Drive Commons Art Gallery. A panel discussion will follow the screening.

Old & New: A Continuation of the Struggle for Women's Liberation @ Casa Romero Renewal Center (423 W. Bruce St.), 6-9 p.m.

Join Wisconsin FRSO to celebrate International Women's Day. Come out to enjoy a night of art, music, food, dancing, and celebration in honor of the incredible women that make our world turn, and the inevitable crumbling of the capitalist system that continually tears them down.

Spirituous @ Revel Bar (2246 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.), 6-10 p.m.

Spirituous is Jack Daniel's regional celebration of International Women's Day with the purpose of engaging and empowering multicultural women in their local communities. The goal of the event is to bring women together to recognize leaders in their respective fields including entrepreneurs, business executives, community influencers, social innovators and culture catalysts. The event is free, but you must register to attend.

Screening of Wonder Woman @ Oriental Theatre (2230 N. Farwell Ave.), 6:30-9 p.m.

In celebration of International Women's Day, come view this DC blockbuster in beautiful 70mm film at the historic Oriental Theatre. Screening made possible by Sponsored by Film Girl Film Festival, Milwaukee Film and No Studios. Members of No Studios can reserve tickets here. Non-members can purchase ticket here.

Working Moms of Milwaukee International Women's Day @ Ruby Tap Tosa (1341 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa), 8 p.m.

Celebrate International Women's Day at the women-owned Ruby Tap Wine Bar in Wauwatosa. This is a mom's only mom's night out. It's an opportunity to meet up, chat, make connections and try some wine (if you'd like).

Riverwest FemFest presents: International Women's Day Celebration @ Company Brewing (735 E. Center St.), 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

This concert is headlined by Ruth B8r Ginsburg and will also include performances by DJ DRiPSweat, Ms. Lotus Fankh, Amanda Huff and Shle Berry, among others. A $5 donation is suggested.

Ladies Night Out @ Boone & Crockett (818 S. Water St.)

Ladies Night Out is just one of a week's worth of events being hosted at Boone & Crockett to celebrate International Women's Day. Featuring Tito's Vodka, $1 per cocktail sold will go towards One Love, the national leader in educating young people about healthy and unhealthy relationships and galvanizing them as leaders of change.