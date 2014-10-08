The X-Man Foundation Volunteers

The X-Man Foundation draws attention to the dangerous habit of driving while distracted—specifically, while texting. Valetta Bradford founded this nonprofit in 2011 after her son, then 5-year-old Xzavier Davis-Bilbo, was struck by a distracted driver who ran a four-way stop while he and his then 13-year-old sister were crossing the street within a crosswalk in October 2010. Xzavier survived, but is paralyzed from the diaphragm down and will be on a respirator for the rest of his life.

Bradford knew something had to be done and created the “Don’t Text For X” campaign. She and Xzavier avidly speak to drivers’ education classes, at schools and in front of large community crowds about the dangers of texting and driving and how easy it is to prevent tragedy by simply turning off your phone. In addition, each year since the accident she has hosted the Walk for Awareness Against Distracted Driving; its donations support her outreach efforts, speaking engagements locally and nationally, and for the ongoing care of Xzavier.

This year’s Walk for Awareness will be held Saturday, Oct. 11, 1-4 p.m., at Lee Elementary School Playground (921 N. Ninth St.). Mayor Tom Barrett will honor Xzavier, now nine years old, for his work on the “It Can Wait” and the “Don’t Text For X” campaigns by declaring Oct. 11 as Xzavier’s Day. Bradford will also speak and informational pamphlets and handouts will be available before and after the walk.

The X-Man Foundation is entirely volunteer run and is currently in need of a publicist, an outreach team and a fundraising team. Bradford would also appreciate volunteers willing to help complete handicap renovations to her home. For more information about the event and the foundation, visit thexmanfoundation.wordpress.com or Facebook (Xzavier-Survivor Heroes), or contact Bradford at 414-324-6623 or foundation.xman@gmail.com.