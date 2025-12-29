2025’s Second Most Censored Story

× Expand Photo by InvadingInvader - Wikimedia Commons Meta's Main Headquarters

Since Oct 7, 2023, Meta has executed a massive censorship campaign on Facebook and Instagram, removing or suppressing posts critical of Israel or supportive of Palestinians, Drop Site News reported in April 2025. The report called it “the largest mass censorship operation in modern history,” based on internal Meta data provided by whistleblowers and confirmed by multiple sources inside the company.

Meta reportedly complied with 94% of takedown requests from Israel—the single largest originator of content removals worldwide—affecting an estimated 38.8 million posts. While most requests were classified under “terrorism” or “violence and incitement,” the complaints all used identical language regardless of the content, linking to an average of 15 posts each without describing the posts themselves.

The campaign disproportionately targets users from Arab and Muslim-majority nations but has a global reach, affecting posts in over 60 countries. Drop Site News warned that Meta’s AI moderation tools are being trained on these takedowns, potentially embedding this censorship into future automated content decisions. Project Censored noted that the Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned Meta’s actions, stating, “Meta must stop censoring criticism of the Israeli government under the guise of combating antisemitism, and Meta must stop training artificial intelligence tools to do so.”

The report also cited the Committee to Protect Journalists’ findings that Israel controls coverage of its military operations.

Although independent outlets such as ZNetwork and Jewish Voice for Labour republished the Drop Site News report, no major U.S. newspapers or broadcast outlets had covered the story as of July 2025. Meta shows no signs of ending the censorship initiative, leaving critics concerned about the implications for free expression and the global reach of government-directed social media moderation.

