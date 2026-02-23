A Milwaukee Woman's Mental Health Crisis and Legal Troubles Point to Systemic Failings

× Expand Illustration by Denis Novikov - Getty Images Illustration of an isolated woman

A Milwaukee woman’s mental health crisis-turned legal battle exposes a myriad of systemic failings regarding de-escalation in mental health crises, trauma-informed care within police and hospital care, and criminal justice proceedings. Ash Peck, 31, had worked as a 911 operator for the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD). On October 23, 2023, she purchased a THCA-A gummy from a local head shop for the purpose of chronic pain relief. “I have arthritis in both of my ankles,” Peck elaborates. “Before this, I had gone to numerous doctors for help, and there was nothing they would do for me.”

Upon taking half the gummy at her Riverwest home that night, Peck began experiencing adverse effects almost right away. “I started spiraling,” she remembers. Her partner was with her at the time; he had also taken the gummy but did not experience any negative effects.

Rapidly entering a state of panic, Peck began experiencing delusions and hallucinations. She administered Narcan to herself after convincing herself she overdosed and subsequently passed out. When Peck woke up, she believed the Narcan dripping from her nose to be blood, which then convinced her that she had been shot.

Peck managed to call 911—her workplace. Petrified, she had run out into the street by the time the police arrived. “I was trying to get them to take me to the hospital,” she recalls. “They saw I was not shot so they were trying to have a conversation with me, but I was in such a crisis and really thought I was dying.”

Acute Confusion

Much of the night from this point Peck does not remember and only knows from the ambulance report, which details her having tackled a firefighter, that she “did not answer questions appropriately” and had said that she was “sleepwalking.” The report also describes her exhibiting “acute confusion” and “strange, inexplicable behavior.” Peck was taken to Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital on Milwaukee’s east side.

The police report details Peck being restrained by officers in the emergency room, which is when she bit one of them. After being put in physical restraints on a gurney, Peck was considered to be in critical condition in the ER on account of tachycardia (abnormally high heart rate). She was given the medications Haldol and Versed to calm down. Bodycam footage shows a hospital nurse berating Peck while police officers were in the room, telling Peck that other patients in the emergency room were dealing with “real problems” but that Peck was “embarrassing herself.” As Peck spoke nonsensically and struggled in her bed restraints, the nurse reprimanded Peck for “not acting 30” and that she was “doing it for attention.”

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The footage also shows Peck saying that she was hearing voices. At one point, the nurse tells Peck she could hear the voices too and that they were telling her to “stop.” The nurse proceeds to taunt Peck and tell her that she would be getting arrested.

Peck woke up the next morning, slightly more lucid, to a detective in her room informing her that she was suspended from her job without pay, charged with a felony for assaulting a police officer (referring to the bite), and that she must report to Internal Affairs to be interviewed. “I was so confused and had no idea I had bit anyone,” Peck says. “When they told me that, I cried and apologized, and I said I was so sorry and asked if they were OK.”

Intentional Bodily Harm?

The police report alleged that Peck had “intentionally caused bodily harm” to a police officer. Medical and ambulance reports, on the other hand, list Peck’s diagnoses with psychosis, agitation, cannabis poisoning and tachycardia, as well as that she had expressed fears of “this being her new reality, being drugged, and being launched into space.”

Further details about city emergency protocols raise questions about the department’s handling of Peck’s situation. Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management (MC OEM) policy states that paramedics are required to stay on a call if a patient has tachycardia, which the ambulance report from October 23 confirms. Additional MC OEM policy (p. 44) indicates that Peck should have been chemically restrained via ketamine but had not been. The police report did not match the bodycam footage, writing that Peck was “walking around the emergency room causing a disturbance” rather than being someone experiencing psychosis.

Additionally, although Peck’s situation was a mental health crisis, a Crisis Assessment Response Team (CART), trained and equipped to de-escalate mental health crises, had not been deployed. The particular cop whom Peck had bit was certified in crisis intervention, but Peck ponders whether such training was adequate or sufficient. “It makes me wonder what that even means,” she remarks.

Columbia St. Mary’s discharged Peck into police custody. Peck says she never saw a psychiatrist or received mental health evaluation before being discharged, despite not being entirely out of psychosis. “They only let me go because my heart rate was back to normal. I was a bit more connected by that point…but I still thought I was shot dead, bleeding out somewhere, in and out of reality."

Peck was given a paper jumpsuit to change into and taken to District 5 for interrogation. After answering questions from detectives about the events of the previous night, Peck was informed that MPD would proceed with the charges and that she would be going to Milwaukee County Jail (MCJ). Prior to this incident, Peck had no criminal record. Naturally, she was terrified about going to jail, plus she had pets at home to take care of. “I sat shackled to a bench for hours. I still had psychosis and felt like I was in limbo. There was no clock and I had no concept of time.”

After finally being booked, Peck saw a nurse, which ended up being the only time she spoke to a medical professional the entire time she was in jail. “I told them I take antidepressants, but she said they don’t give those here. She also said I would be seeing a social worker since it was my first time being arrested, who I never saw.”

Peck was taken to a cell, and at this point, she realized she had severe pain in her ribs, ostensibly from when she had been restrained. “It hurt to move or do anything. Every time I tried to fall asleep on this concrete bench, I would wake up thinking I was shot because I had that pain.”

She was eventually moved to another cell block, this time with a cellmate. In order to request medical attention, Peck describes being required to fill out a form that could only be accessed from the front desk during the day. Once she finally got that opportunity, however, Peck was told they were out of the forms.

A 2024 third-party audit of MCJ, following the deaths of six people in a 14-month period, pointed to a number of serious issues including overcrowding, improper suicide watch procedures and inadequate mental health resources. Peck asserts, “My experience with the DOC was so minute compared to what others experienced there. The fact that I requested medical assistance for my pain and wasn’t granted it just goes along with all the other people who have died in the DOC’s care. They have this cheap, privatized healthcare system that inmates can’t even use because they can’t fill out the slips to get it.”

Charges Dropped

After two and a half days in jail, Peck was told her charges were dropped and she was subsequently released. Her partner picked her up from jail. Peck returned to Columbia St. Mary’s to get x-rays done of her ribs, which confirmed they were cracked.

In the weeks following the October 23 incident, Peck describes her psychosis continuing to get worse, affecting her ability to sleep and function. She recalls trying to admit herself into the psychiatric ward but was unsuccessful on grounds that she was not suicidal. “Something was clearly wrong with me, but they told me they couldn’t do anything to help me,” Peck laments. “They said I could do IOP, but what good does that do when I’m only rational for five minutes of the day?”

Peck called work in hopes of returning but was told she remained under internal investigation and therefore still suspended, also unable to receive any police union protections. “That was very stressful because that was my source of income.” She filed for unemployment but did not qualify because she was “suspended for good cause.”

Out of options and at risk of losing her housing, Peck started a GoFundMe, which her employer saw and subsequently opened a second internal investigation for, accusing Peck of profiting from being a police department employee. She remained suspended from work for approximately two months, receiving little to no communication.

Ethical Dissonance?

Interestingly enough, Peck was asked to return to work just moments after Wisconsin Examiner reporter Isiah Holmes phoned MPD inquiring about Peck’s suspension for a story about her case. MPD would then issue a statement to Wisconsin Examiner which claimed the department had attempted to contact Peck multiple times while reading, “The inquiry made by WI Examiner was coincidental and did not in any way ‘kick-start’ the process as the review was ongoing.”

Between still experiencing psychosis and newfound ethical dissonance, Peck ultimately chose to resign from her position as a 911 operator. “I thought about how I’d been taking these 911 calls and sending police officers thinking that I’m helping people, but really, they show up to calls and hurt people. I don’t want to be a part of that.”

Since her release from jail, Peck had been under the impression that her charges were dropped. She remained in and out of the hospital for several months, and in December 2023, Peck was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Then a few weeks after the incident, Peck received a letter in the mail stating she was still being charged with a felony.

At Peck’s preliminary hearing on January 4, 2024, District Attorney (DA) Patrick Anderson informed her that the charge was being amended to a misdemeanor for possession of a prescription drug for having hydroxyzine, despite the fact that Peck was prescribed the medication. Rationale given for the charge stated that the drug was found in a small bag in Peck’s pocket rather than the standard bottle.

Peck was initially represented by now-former public defender Travis Schwantes. She pleaded not guilty. The DA informed Schwantes that if Peck did not plead guilty to the misdemeanor, he would reinstate the felony for assaulting a police officer. Schwantes produced documents proving Peck was prescribed hydroxyzine and displayed medical records showing that Peck had been diagnosed with psychosis during the incident. “I really don’t know what his deal was,” Peck mentions about the DA. “No matter what my attorney said to him, it did not matter. He did not care.”

That night of October 23, Peck had been unable to sign her own name for the ambulance bill due to her psychosis, yet here she was, being charged with a felony on grounds of having intentions of harming someone. Despite the DA’s influence, Peck refused to plead guilty. In May 2024, the DA dropped the misdemeanor but reinstated the felony charge.

Around this time, Peck had lost Schwantes as her attorney due to his own legal troubles. She was appointed several other public defenders whom she evaluated as all unsatisfactory. “They have so many cases that they can’t give the time it requires to represent someone. Travis was the best one I had. He really showed that he cared about my case.”

Deferred Prosecution Agreement

Peck was encouraged to enter a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA). The felony on Peck’s record did have consequences for her. She had trouble finding a job and eventually lost her housing. “My friend let me stay with him for like a year,” Peck mentions. “I was very lucky to have someone who could take me in.” She adds that her entire 2024 tax return ended up being used to pay the ambulance bill.

Upon showing the bodycam footage to a Columbia St. Mary’s administrator, the nurse who had treated Peck so horribly on October 23 was fired. “I spoke with a charge nurse, and she essentially said that she sees it all the time,” Peck explains. “She sees mental health patients come who really need help, and they’re treated with no dignity, and they’re discharged to the police, and the police put them in jail.”

Over time, Peck found healing by way of EMDR therapy and meditation. She eventually was able to get back on her feet with work, move into her own place and re-enroll in school. “I still do think about October 23, 2023 way more than any other day in my life, which really sucks, but it’s not as bad as it was.” Holmes’ article significantly helped Peck, being a catalyst for providing context and transparency regarding her criminal charges while applying for jobs and housing.

Peck’s case was finally dismissed this year on January 26. Given the numerous contradictions and inconsistencies between the medical report-based facts of Peck’s mental health crisis, the police and hospital’s handling of her, and her struggle to legally advocate for herself, there is no reason for Peck to have had to endure the waking nightmare she did. Her story is a testament to why trauma-informed care should be properly mandated for all levels of systems dealing with people who have experienced trauma, whether it be law enforcement, social workers, hospitals or the courts.

“Had they been, they probably wouldn’t have been screaming at me when I was clearly terrified and escalating the situation,” Peck contends. “I don’t think I would have been abused, charged, put in jail or dealt with court hearings for over two years.”

Peck notes that since initially coming forward with her story in the Wisconsin Examiner, others have related to her experience with MPD and the criminal justice system. “I actually had a coworker who was also a 911 operator who went through a similar thing with a felony charge. The police suspended her for a long time and played these games with her where they told her to come back. She went back because she felt she had no other option. I’ve met plenty of people who have dealt with unjust DOC stuff.”

A May 2025 progress report on issues in MCJ outlined in the 2024 audit indicated that 71% of issues were “fully resolved.” Despite this, three deaths were reported to have occurred in MCJ in 2025. The Milwaukee Turners responded to the report with criticism, noting that evaluations of said issues were made after just a four-month period, the auditor providing no measures of ongoing, long-term accountability, and the pervasive overspending by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). As a solution, the Turners advocate for a civilian oversight board of the MCSO.