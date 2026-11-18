× Expand Photo courtesy of MASH Anodyne Coffee workers strike (June 2026) Workers from Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. strike outside the Bay View location in June (2026).

Back in April 2025, 100% of workers from all four Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. locations (Walker’s Point, Bay View, Wauwatosa and Milwaukee Public Market) signed cards to form a union, encompassing about 50 workers including baristas, roasters and delivery drivers. Represented by Milwaukee Area Service & Hospitality Workers Organization (MASH), the workers approached Kansas-based parent company FairWave Specialty Coffee Collective, who bought Anodyne in 2023, demanding their union’s recognition. More than a year and a half later, negotiations are still on the table.

Marie Freres (of Bay View) and Mason Worklan (of the Public Market) are two of 12 workers on the union bargaining committee, which comprises workers from each cafe along with MASH representatives. Negotiations have primarily been with FairWave attorney Jessica Roe via Zoom. Freres and Worklan have both been employed at Anodyne for two years; though neither were employed by Anodyne at the time FairWave took over, they say that FairWave made abrupt changes to the workplace as time went on.

“There wasn’t much communication, and we would bring up issues that didn’t really have an answer,” Freres says. “We would have to come up with solutions on the job.” For starters, FairWave changed the point-of-sale (POS) system to now receive online orders, which greatly increased customer volume without adequate staffing. The POS change also caused some customers to lose their loyalty rewards, as Worklan attests, “People lost their rewards that they had been saving up for years.”

Lower Wages

Expand Photo courtesy of MASH Anodyne Coffee workers strike (June 2026) Workers from Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. strike outside the Bay View location in June (2026).

Wages have been one of the union’s biggest issues. Prior to FairWave, baristas at Anodyne started at $14 an hour then got bumped up to $15 an hour once bar-trained; now they start at $12 an hour then $13. According to Freres, the company has put raises on hold allegedly due to ongoing negotiations, though she says she had only ever received a 15 cent raise while other employees were given different number raises, ranging from a nickel to a quarter. The workers also mention several senior staff members let go, positions removed, work schedules received at inconsistent times, full-time workers not getting sufficient hours, workers paid less getting more hours and workers being taken off the schedule entirely without being informed.

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Anodyne’s Bay View cafe had been known for its popular wood-fired pizzas that suddenly got discontinued, which Freres says upset folks in the neighborhood. “When the pizza chefs left, it sort of just died, and they didn’t make any attempt to hire anyone new, change the hours or market it differently.” FairWave has made massive changes to Anodyne’s food offerings in general. Though bakery items previously all came fresh from local bakeries, Anodyne now sources frozen products from Fiddleheads Coffee, also owned by FairWave. Sandwiches have been added to the menu that baristas are responsible for assembling, which Worklan remarks “are delicious, but we should be paid to make them.”

Not Milwaukee Anymore

Tea and cold brew, which had previously been locally owned Rishi tea or made in-house, respectively, are now Kansas City-based brands. Coffee bean bags, which were compostable before, are now plastic and break easily. Worklan contends, “The quality of everything has dropped,” with Freres adding, “Small things add up and change the character.”

When workers initially brought the union to FairWave, the company rejected it, forcing a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) vote that yielded the same results. After aggregating surveys, Anodyne workers determined wages, scheduling and staffing to be their priorities for negotiation. Bargaining commenced last December, and almost a year later, a contract is still not ratified.

Freres describes getting FairWave to the bargaining table as a “huge fight” in of itself, recalling, “It took us walking in on manager meetings multiple times to get them to actually schedule an initial bargaining session or send over information requests.” Worklan remembers early on there being at least a month between bargaining sessions. “They hadn’t even looked over the proposals they’d been given; it was us reading them to them, and then they would say they needed to think about it before giving us a counter.”

Contentious Issues

MASH president Peter Rickman confirms progress with negotiations has been made, though key issues like staffing and scheduling remain contentious. “The delays came because Fair Wave has drawn this out, and both Anodyne workers and customers deserve better. The kinds of things Fair Wave has done along the way, like making unilateral changes on wages, hours, terms and conditions of employment, have violated the law, and we have federal charges filed.”

FairWave is a subsidiary of private equity firm Great Lakes Capital launched in 2020 to buy up regional specialty coffee roasters and retailers, notably in Kansas City as well as Minneapolis. With its 2023 acquisition of Anodyne, FairWave secured a foothold in Milwaukee’s specialty coffee market that paved the way to purchase Fiddleheads in January of this year. Rickman explains, “Specialty coffee roasting and retailing exists in a different segment of the coffee market from Starbucks or Dunkin. Specialty coffee’s segment is the classic coffeehouse where you can go there and buy high quality beans and get a top-flight beverage, but it’s also a place people can hang out. They are centers of community unto themselves.”

Buying out specialty coffee roasters and retailers has enabled FairWave to achieve a level of market concentration where they have leverage to cut costs and charge higher prices, ultimately reducing overall quality. “It’s absolutely aligned with the strategy of a private equity roll-up in an attempt to achieve monopoly,” Rickman continues. “When they bought Anodyne, it was inevitable that they’d be exploring additional acquisitions. It makes sense that Fair Wave would buy Fiddleheads, which has an entirely different footprint, so across Fiddleheads and Anodyne, you’re basically covering the North Shore to the South Side of Milwaukee.”

Cover for Exploitation?

Expand Photo courtesy of MASH Anodyne Coffee workers strike (June 2026) Workers from Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. strike outside the Bay View location in June (2026).

The functionality of coffee shops within communities usually presents them as warm, hip and inclusive third spaces, or in Anodyne’s case, as an esteemed event venue. The perks of a fun social environment, however, could easily give cover for coffee shop owners to treat their workers exploitatively, especially if they are a chain. In addition to Anodyne, MASH has locally facilitated union contracts with Discourse Coffee and Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea, both of which voluntarily recognized their union, as well as Pabst Theater Group and Fiserv Forum, filling gaps within the Milwaukee labor movement where trade unions have not touched. Rickman states, “We organize where we think there is a winnable fight, and where workplaces are ready and willing to dig and do the hard work of taking on a boss. You stick with the work you love and have enough pride in to change the job.”

In June, Anodyne workers went on an unfair labor practice strike, picketing outside three cafes, citing unnegotiated changes to job duties. Many community members stood with workers in solidarity. “We like our jobs and we like where we work,” Worklan affirms. “We don’t like how the new management has come along and started messing with that.” Freres points out, “It’s obvious to us that our customers support the baristas and the people they know and see every day, and they want us to have dignity in the workplace.” Folks can advocate for Anodyne workers by writing to the company in support of the union at https://fairwave.com/contact/.

When asked about Anodyne’s unionization efforts, FairWave spokesperson Suzanne Gunning said, “For us, it comes back to treating people well and building community through great coffee. Our focus is on listening to and working with our team members while continuing to create remarkable coffee experiences for our customers.” She describes Anodyne as “special” and that FairWave was enticed to purchase Anodyne on account of its positionality within Milwaukee’s community-centered coffee culture. “Most of all, it’s the people: smart, creative people who roast and brew great coffee and make Anodyne’s cafés places where Milwaukee comes together. That’s what FairWave is about. We back people and brands so they can create connections that matter. Since joining FairWave, Anodyne continues roasting locally, crafting the exceptional coffee customers love."