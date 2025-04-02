Americans Struggle to Afford Basic Living Costs

× Expand Photo by Anthony Jackson - Getty Images Milwaukee housing

For many Americans, making ends meet has become an uphill battle as the cost of essential expenses far outpaces income. A new analysis from Upgraded Points highlights the growing affordability crisis in U.S. cities, revealing that in 100 major metro areas, the average worker would need an extra $1,840 per month after taxes—equivalent to $22,077 per year—to adhere to the 50/20/30 budget rule. This guideline suggests allocating 50% of income to necessities, 20% to savings, and 30% to discretionary spending. However, the reality is far from this ideal, with essential costs consuming an average of 69% of residents’ monthly income.

California Leads in High Cost of Living

Seven of the top ten cities where Americans struggle the most to live within their means are in California. Riverside ranks as the most financially burdensome, with residents needing an additional $2,628 per month—more than $63,000 annually—just to meet the 50% affordability threshold. Other California cities, including San Diego, Stockton, and Los Angeles, follow closely behind, where essential expenses consume between 80% and 125% of after-tax income. The soaring cost of housing remains the primary driver of financial distress in these regions.

Beyond California: Financial Struggles Nationwide

While California tops the list, affordability challenges extend across the country. Florida and New York also rank among the hardest places to live within one’s means. In Lakeland, Florida, essential expenses exceed income by 2%, while in Orlando, residents spend 88% of their monthly earnings on basic needs. New York City also ranks in the top ten, with essential costs consuming 82% of income, leaving little room for savings or discretionary spending.

Texas and Hawaii also feature prominently on the list. In McAllen, Texas, essential expenses consume 103% of after-tax income, forcing residents to take on debt or deplete savings to cover basic needs. Honolulu, Hawaii, presents a similar challenge, with 87% of income going toward necessities.

The Harsh Reality of Everyday Expenses

In several cities, the cost of necessities far exceeds recommended limits, making financial stability increasingly difficult. Riverside’s residents face the highest strain, with essential expenses accounting for 125% of after-tax income. In cities like Stockton, Bakersfield, and Fresno, over 90% of income is needed to cover basic living costs.

Even in states with a lower cost of living, such as Utah and Georgia, financial pressures remain significant. Provo, Utah, and Augusta, Georgia, both see residents spending over 80% of their income on essentials. Meanwhile, cities like El Paso, Texas, and Ogden, Utah, approach or exceed this threshold.

The Growing Affordability Crisis

This data paints a stark picture of financial hardship across the country. With essential expenses consuming a disproportionate share of income, saving for the future or enjoying discretionary spending has become a luxury for many. The dominance of California in the rankings underscores the severe impact of housing costs, but the issue extends nationwide.

As affordability concerns continue to mount, both individuals and policymakers must address the growing disparity between wages and living costs. Understanding these financial challenges can help shape policies and personal financial strategies to foster economic stability in an increasingly expensive world.