Anti-War Groups Hosting Peace Parade During Air & Water Show

Expand Flyer courtesy of Milwaukee Anti-War Committee 2026 Milwaukee Peace Parade flyer A flyer for the 2026 Milwaukee Peace Parade on July 26.

The Milwaukee Anti-War Committee (MAC) will host a peace parade this Sunday, July 26 at noon during the Milwaukee Air & Water Show. The parade will start at the North Point Water Tower (2288 N. Lake Drive) and make its way down to Bradford Beach, featuring large paper mache political puppets while educational materials about military aircraft in the show will be passed out.

A press release from MAC states that they “condemn the use of military aircraft that have been involved in wars in the last century.” Co-sponsoring the peace parade include organizations Anti-War Action Network (AWAN), Milwaukee4Palestine, Milwaukee4Yemen, Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression (MAARPR), Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) and Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee (RJAM).

2026 marks the fourth year MAC and supporting groups have protested the Air & Water show. Hayley Angel of MAC explains, “While the Air & Water Show is framed as ‘Milwaukee’s signature spectacle’ for families, MAC understands that the Air & Water show is a gross glorification of war and the U.S. military that harms people around the globe. For the residents and communities that live in Milwaukee, the disruption isn't limited to the weekend of the Air & Water Show. The noise from the planes is heard miles away and practices are in session days before the show; it's a complete disruption to people, pets and our environment.”

MAC finds the Air & Water show of especially poor taste within the context of geopolitical atrocities currently being carried out by the U.S. and Israel in Palestine, Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, Cuba and Venezuela. In fact, two featured Air & Water Show military planes, the F-22 Raptor and B-52H Stratofortress, were deployed earlier this year during Operation Epic Fury, where a deadly missile strike on an elementary school in Minab, Iran killed 156, including 120 children. Another plane, the AH-64, was used in the operation that illegally kidnapped Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Angel continues, “Our protest against the Air & Water Show is part of the AWAN week of action to stand with Cuba and demand an end to the cruel and unnecessary blockade.”

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For those attending, anti-war banners, flags and signs are encouraged. Ear plugs will be provided. In addition to Sunday’s peace parade, MAC encourages community members to sign its petition opposing the Wisconsin Defense Industry Council (WDIC) and all war profiteers in the state. Angel elaborates, “The mission of WDIC is to increase Wisconsin's capacity for war manufacturing through Department of Defense contract awards. These military contracts often prioritize speed and profit leading to more temporary, low wage and non-union positions. Instead, we want to refocus on manufacturing that provides higher wages, a greater volume of jobs and a better quality of life for workers.”

Contact Milwaukee Anti-War Committee at milwaukeeantiwarcommittee@gmail.com for more information.