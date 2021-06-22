Bike and Helmet Giveaways for Milwaukee’s Underprivileged Children

Photo via Facebook / Rebel Converting

Every year, Milwaukee County hosts about half a dozen bike and helmet giveaways for underprivileged children in the area. This year’s event at Washington Park on June 12 was a big success, as hundreds of bikes and helmets were given out to some lucky kids.

Mike Kryshak of REBEL Converting of Milwaukee was an event participant and organizer. According to Kryshak, sponsors at Washington Park event included Just One More Ministry, (JOMM), which donates food for hundreds of children in Southeastern Wisconsin at various fundraising events. JOMM’s role is crucial, as there are 60,000 kids in Milwaukee County that don’t have enough to eat.

Kryshak explained his role “We collect bikes through generous donations of Lake Ferry Express—this year about 480, and we also get them from police departments,” he said. He added, “My maintenance crew (at REBEL) fixes up bikes when they have time.” Some 40 REBEL volunteers work the Bike Giveaways. Kryshak said that they are in partnership with DreamBikes, giving them good bikes, receiving Barbie Bikes in return.

Kryshak has been doing the Bike Giveaways for the past decade. His wife, Loretta Kryshak, formed Rebel Reform, a social outreach organization, that helps with several charitable events each year. Rebel Reform’s mission: “We believe that helping those less fortunate in our community is our responsibility.” Loretta coined the phrase, “Rebel with a Cause”. They feed those who would otherwise go hungry, give shelter and clothes to the homeless, give Christmas to those who otherwise would not have it and fought the spread of COVID by making masks.

All kids should be able to own a bike, Mike Kryshak said, regardless of their family’s ability to buy one. When he was a kid, he and a friend used to ride their bikes around at night. “We were going to fight crime until the streetlights went on, like Superheroes,” he adds, “It was great to see the kids at the Giveaways so happy … There will be a few more of these events this year.”

Marshall High School was the site on June 19 of a Let’s Ride Camp, where kids learned bike safety, providing a first contact with USA Cycling for families and future riders. The first 200 attendees in grades 1-4 received a free bike helmet. Kryshak stated that the streets are just not safe for kids to ride their bikes. They were able to ride in the parking lot of the school, and it was a good opportunity for them to express themselves by drawing on and personalizing their new helmets.

For more information, contact loretta@rebelconverting.com.