Bike for a Cause – Join this years Bike MS: Best Dam Bike Tour

× Expand Photo courtesy of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Bike Race - National Multiple Sclerosis Society Racers take-off from the starting line for The Best Dam Bike Tour

Join us on August 2-3 for purpose, pedals, and scenic beauty—all in support of the National MS Society. The Best Dam Bike Tour is a yearly event that has taken place for over 40 years in Wisconsin. The Best Dam Bike Tour is a fully supported, two-day cycling event designed to raise critical funds for multiple sclerosis research and support services. Taking place in the picturesque town of Baraboo, WI, this event welcomes riders of all levels for an unforgettable ride through the heart of Wisconsin’s Driftless Region.

This year we will be have our team village again at the Ho-Chunk Resort and Casino – the team village will be a two day long party with food, beer, music, and so much more! The ride is a two day ride with each day having three 25-mile long loops; you can chose to do all three or just one! Spend the down time at the rider village partying. The first route is a beginner friendly loop, the second route is an intermediate round and the third route is a more difficult – rolling hills route. Each route includes mechanical support, medical aid and support vehicles

Why Ride in Baraboo?

Expand Photo courtesy of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Bikers - National Multiple Sclerosis Society Bikers wave during The Best Dam Bike Tour

Baraboo sits near Devil’s Lake State Park, offering some of the most breathtaking riding terrain in the Midwest. Cyclists will experience rolling hills and serene farmland, Wooded backroads and river crossings, stunning views of Wisconsin’s untouched Driftless landscape and so much more.

This isn’t just about miles – it’s about making a real difference in the lives of people living with Multiple Sclerosis. Last year this ride raised over $700,000 and this goes to helping find a cure for MS. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the cure for this dieses is expected to be found within this lifetime.

How to Get Involved?

Visit Best Dam Bike Tour website here for more information and to register for the ride. We ask that each rider raises a minimum of $300 to ride. The ride comes with full support, meals and unlimited comradery. We have special rate at Ho-Chunk casino as well if you would like to book a stay there for event weekend.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The Best Dam Bike Tour 2025 isn’t just a bike ride—it’s a powerful event that fuels progress, connection, and hope for a world free of MS. Whether you're a seasoned cyclist or a first-timer, your presence matters. Join the over 450 riders that will be on this years ride!

Pedal with purpose. Ride for a cure. Be part of something bigger.