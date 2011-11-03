Call to Action Update: The Shepherd Express Will Be in All Roundy's Stores

The Shepherd Express would like to thank the well over 1,000 readers who took the time to contact Roundy's and ask that the Shepherd Express continue to be available in all Roundy's stores. The Shepherd Express would also like to thank Roundy's for being so responsive to their customers and returning the Shepherd to their stores. Going forward, the Shepherd will be available at all Roundy's stores in the five-county Milwaukee metropolitan area, including the five Brookfield stores. Roundy's, under the leadership of Chairman Bob, has always been a great corporate citizen, and we applaud this decision.