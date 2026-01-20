Call Your Lawmakers to Oppose AB 672!

× Expand Photo by Jason_Ray_Photography - Getty Images Wisconsin Capitol building Wisconsin Capitol Building in Madison, Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Assembly is currently considering AB 672, a bill that would enact harsher penalties for individuals “acting as an agent of a foreign government or terrorist organization” in order to prevent “transnational repression.” Its vague wording is extremely concerning, as it not only significantly threatens First Amendment protections and democratic principles afforded to us as Americans but would set a greater precedent for President Trump’s administration to criminalize and prosecute activists, protestors and political opponents nationwide.

AB 672 was introduced by Representatives Moses, Dallman, Knodl, O’Connor, Penterman, Murphy, Kurtz, Melotik, Green, Behnke, Brill, Piwowarczyk and Callahan, cosponsored by Senators Testin, Tomczyk, Jacque, Nass and Feyen.

What constitutes an “agent of a foreign government or terrorist organization” in the context of this bill is no doubt a slippery slope designed to criminalize and silence differing political opinions. It could mean those involved in grassroots anti-war groups, socialist parties, media publications, community defense networks or anything else in Wisconsin ideologically opposed to Trump, ICE, Israel or U.S. imperialism. There would undoubtably be increased surveillance even of non-partisan institutions like religious spaces and schools, especially those in immigrant neighborhoods.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Wisconsin strongly opposes AB 672, noting the many fearmongering, undefined terms in the bill that could cause a chilling effect on constitutionally protected expression. The organization stated in its testimony, “For over 100 years, the ACLU and its state affiliates have defended the First Amendment as a cornerstone of our democracy, protecting every person’s right to speak out by ensuring the government does not use times of crisis—or labels of hate speech—as an excuse to censor views it doesn’t like.”

It continues, “The U.S. Supreme Court has held that political speech is “at the core of what the First Amendment is designed to protect.” Non-citizens in the United States also have First Amendment rights, and those rights protect against punishment or retaliation (including through deportation) for speech.”

Since Trump took office a year ago, his regime invested a record $45 billion into ICE as part of the “Big, Beautiful Bill.” State security forces have continued to threaten immigrant communities by way of militarized enforcement and mass surveillance and scrutiny, while programs that help immigrants have been defunded, international student visas have been revoked and most refugees from other countries have been banned (with the exception of white South Africans).

We saw when Mahmoud Khalil, a lawful U.S. citizen of Palestinian heritage and a Columbia University graduate, was arrested and detained by ICE last March. simply because he was deemed a “national security threat” for his pro-Palestine activism. That same month, we also saw Kilmar Abrego Garcia get arrested by ICE in Maryland and then wrongfully deported to El Salvador without trial.

On January 7, ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis at point-blank range, despite video evidence showing that Good was merely trying to drive away in her car. Within hours, the Trump administration labeled her a “domestic terrorist.”

If adopted, AB 672 could greatly amplify the potential for—as well as severity and impunity—of ICE crackdowns in Wisconsin, plus further increase mass surveillance and suppress free speech, all while gravely punishing those deemed enemies of the state in the eyes of Trump and his cronies. And if it passes here, it could certainly pave the way for similar bills to pass in other states too.

Call your state representatives and senators now and urge them to vote ‘NO’ on AB 672.