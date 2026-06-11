Care for All, Milwaukee's Independent Nonprofit Abortion Clinic, Celebrates One Year

Expand Photo courtesy of Care for All Care for All - RJAM Community Resource Fair Care for All tabling at RJAM's Community Resource Fair

Abortion access remains scarce in Wisconsin, though Milwaukee’s independent nonprofit abortion clinic Care for All (756 N. 35th St, Suite 204) has now been open for a year, championing access for clients with its pay-what-you-can model. “Everything going on inside the clinic is going great,” executive director Ali Kliegman affirms. “It’s the outside world that is making things so much harder.”

Since opening its doors on June 10, 2025, Care for All has provided more than 800 abortions with about half of them procedures and the other half medication based. Ninety-four percent of clients received some level of financial assistance with 64% of clients paying nothing. In any case, Care for All has never once had to turn a client away. “There’s a lot of moral injury in this work because in some states, you’re constantly having to turn away people,” Kliegman laments. “It’s an awful feeling, so the fact we’ve been able to say, “if you don’t have any money, that’s fine”—that’s huge.”

Unlike other clinics, Care for All does not charge a fee for first-day counseling and ultrasound. Kliegman notes lifting financial burdens from clients may help lift mental or emotional burdens as well. “There’s no fights between partners over who’s going to pay for it; that’s a thing that happens a lot. Or, a woman gets blamed and the whole thing is made to be her fault so she’s got to pay for the whole thing. There’s none of that, and that is really freeing.”

Uninsured Clients

Expand Photo courtesy of Care for All A poster at Care for All A motivational poster hung on the wall at Care for All Community Clinic reads 'We can do hard things'

Kliegman says the majority of Care for All’s clients are on Medicaid or uninsured. In Wisconsin, unfortunately, Medicaid does not reimburse abortions. “We don’t feel that people who don’t have the resources should be forced to gather it and figure it out or call a hotline and wait around to find out if they’re going to get a pledge,” they explain. “We just do it up front, and I see how that establishes trust.”

In fact, Care for All receives a fair amount of referrals for clients who cannot afford care at other clinics. “It’s a shame because people do not always know in advance what kind of funding they’ll get when they seek care,” Kliegman reckons. “We want to eliminate that uncertainty. People are driving from hours away.” When Planned Parenthood briefly halted abortion procedures last October, Care for All was overwhelmed by its volume of clients. Kliegman recalls, “The phones did not stop ringing. We could not keep up.”

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Expand Photo courtesy of Care for All Care for All - clinic escorts place privacy tarps Care for All clinic escorts placing tarps over the building's fence

Care for All has a team of roughly 25 volunteer escorts. Anti-abortion protestors consistently show up in front of the clinic almost every day. Kliegman even had to file a restraining order against an individual who tried using a ladder to see up into the building and had thrown anti-abortion literature over the fence. The clinic’s front door window was smashed last August, forcing them to upgrade security measures. “Some of the protestors are more mild than others, but I remind everyone that this is not normal,” Kliegman emphasizes. “It doesn’t matter how nice an old lady praying is; it’s harmful and stigmatizing, and no one should have to walk through it to get healthcare.”

While a recent U.S. Supreme Court attempt to restrict access to the abortion medication mifepristone was halted, Kliegman warns that could change. “There’s the Comstock Act which could be enforced and prevent the mailing of mifepristone. The average person does not know all these little intricacies and nuances and different medications, and it creates so much confusion. A lot of these laws and regulations have a lot of room for interpretation. I’ve spent more time with lawyers in the past year than I ever thought I would.”

To build awareness in the community, Care for All has participated in various events like PrideFest, International Women’s Day, Drag Bingo and Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee (RJAM)’s Community Resource Fair. The clinic will be tabling at Milwaukee’s upcoming Juneteenth celebration. “We want to do more,” Kliegman says. “We have a lean staff and a lean budget, and that’s because I want the money we raise and get donated to go to paying our staff well because they deserve it, and abortion cliff staff notoriously get burned out.”

In addition to abortions, Care for All offers services such as free emergency contraception, birth control shots, IUD insertion with pain management options and miscarriage management. Clients are welcome to bring doulas to their appointment. The clinic has plans to start offering STI, HIV and vaginitis testing as well as cervical cancer screening soon. To support Care for All or learn more, visit the clinic website. Additional resources are available here.