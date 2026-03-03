Celebrating International Women's Day in Milwaukee This Weekend

× Expand Photo via MKE International Women's Day Coalition - Instagram International Women's Day march in Milwaukee (2025) International Women's Day march in Milwaukee (2025)

International Women’s Day (IWD) is observed annually on March 8, and this year the Milwaukee IWD Coalition has planned a full weekend of grassroots action in celebration of women’s liberation everywhere, with support from local organizations Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee (RJAM), Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression (MAARPR), CODEPINK MKE, and Planned Parenthood Generation Action (PPGEN).

Kicking off IWD weekend will be an indoor vendors market on March 7 at PEAK Initiative (2480 Cherry St.) from noon to 4 p.m., which will feature local artisans, feminist workshops, resource tables and mutual aid networking, all-ages activities, complimentary food and beverages, and a performance from artist-poet-author Jonah Denae. The event’s keynote speaker is Francesca Hong, Wisconsin State Representative and 2026 gubernatorial candidate. On March 8, IWD will be gathering at King Park at 1 p.m. for a rally and march.

IWD & MAARPR Logistics Coordinator Casey Serrano said in a statement, “It is now more important than ever for us to recognize women and their place in the struggle.Trump is attacking women at every turn, but women are also fighting back at every single opportunity!”

They continue, “Immigrant women have been at the front lines for decades protecting their families and communities from deportations, trans women are fighting back for access to health care, women lead picket lines and workplace struggles and so much more. To defeat the Trump agenda, we need to unite all of these struggles, and IWD this year is a chance to celebrate the work that has been done and commit to pushing it forward.”

The Milwaukee IWD Coalition’s four demands are: bodily autonomy for all, U.S. out of everywhere, legalization for all and end the wage gap. While International Women’s Day is just one day a year, the Milwaukee IWD Coalition’s programming goes year-round and could always use new volunteers. Folks interested in getting involved in the coalition are encouraged to follow them on social media, talk to organizers throughout the weekend or reach out at milwaukeeiwd@gmail.com.