Cesar Chavez Drive to be renamed after abuse allegations, up for Common Council vote

× Expand Photo via City of Milwaukee Cesar Chavez statue outside El Rey Supermarket A statue of Cesar Chavez outside of the El Rey Supermarket on Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee

On Thursday April 9, the Public Works Committee of the Milwaukee Common Council discussed a proposal to change the name of Cesar Chavez Drive back to South 16th Street, put forward by Alderpersons JoCasta Zamarripa and Jose Perez.

The proposed measure follows allegations of Cesar Chavez’s sexual misconduct over the course of many years while helming the United Farm Workers movement (UFW), including assault of fellow activists and grooming of minors.

The move joins a wave of swift local responses to the allegations, largely initiated by Milwaukee’s predominantly Latino/a/x and working-class Southside. Residents shrouded and removed a statue of Chavez that stood in front of the El Rey supermarket on Cesar Chavez Drive and Mineral Street. The Cesar Chavez BID has temporarily removed promotional material and covered street signs bearing his name.

Zamarripa requested to remove her name from the proposed measure at the start of the Public Works Committee meeting. It was not immediately clear why. She nevertheless indicated her support for granting the street a more “culturally-appropriate” name that still reflects the area’s shared heritage, rather than simply reverting back to South 16th Street.

Local Latino/a/x community leader Esperanza Gutierrez was unanimously named to the Citizen Advisory Committee in the same meeting. Zamarripa expressed confidence in Gutierrez’s perspective on potential alternate names for the street segment due to her decades of commitment to the community.

The measure will now go to a vote by the full Common Council on April 21. Perez, Common Council President, expects it will pass.

Community Context

Members of UFW, including Chavez himself, worked in Milwaukee in collaboration with local organizers at various points of their labor rights campaign during the 1960s. Their work has been celebrated in Milwaukee for decades, though specifically through the lens of Chavez as leader of the movement. Commemorative statues and murals depicting Chavez at many schools and cultural centers have become local landmarks and gathering points over the years. The Southside’s Business Improvement District 38 and adjacent segment of South 16th Street (from Pierce to Mitchell Street) were both named in his honor, with business owners now facing the logistic and emotional challenges of reorienting.

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This is a complicated moment, leaving union leaders, activists and large swaths of Milwaukee’s Latino/a/x community grappling with intense feelings of betrayal and grief. Chavez, who died in 1993, is to many a symbol not just of labor rights, but of Mexican American identity and heritage. Many are processing how they will continue to celebrate the historic achievements of the union while reckoning with reports of serious harm done to women and girls in the movement. Others are concerned about the potential for the allegations to stymie continued labor organizing, or to be politically co-opted during an already contentious climate where credible accusations of sexual abuse seem to carry far more weight for some public figures than others. These concerns also form the basis of many survivors’ hesitance to come forward about Chavez’s abuse for years.

This is not the first time that Chavez has been called under question posthumously. In recent years, his radical stance against undocumented immigrants has been scrutinized, especially against the backdrop of ongoing mass deportation campaigns across the United States.

Some community members have called for institutions and streets formerly named after Chavez to be renamed in honor of Dolores Huerta, UFW cofounder. It serves as a show of support for Huerta and the many women who not only have come forward about Chavez’s abuses but were not historically recognized as leaders of the movement in their own right.

Meeting minutes for the Public Works Committee meeting are not yet available at the time of publishing. The meeting agenda is available with the City of Milwaukee Legislative Research Center. More updates from the Milwaukee Common Council can be found on the city website.